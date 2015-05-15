(Adds company news items)
LONDON May 15 European stocks were expected to be steady at the
open on Friday, helped by signs that jitters in the bond market this week were
starting to ease off.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open between
1 point higher and 4 points lower, or flat in percentage terms. Germany's DAX
was expected to open up between 5-10 points, or 0.1 percent higher,
while France's CAC 40 was seen opening flat.
A pick-up this week in benchmark German and U.S. bond yields had made
equities look more expensive compared with debt. Some investors trimmed equity
positions to cash in on the earlier stock market rally.
But fears over the bond sell-off seemed to recede on Thursday as the rest of
the broader European stock market also recovered, with the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index finishing 0.7 percent higher.
"The sell-off in bond markets does appear to be slowing following what was
quite a dramatic decline in a very short period of time. This was especially
surprising considering the European Central Bank is taking the other side of
that trade which usually piles downward pressure on yields but it appears that
in a low liquidity and highly anxious market, the central bank has met its max,"
said Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam.
COMPANY NEWS:
AIRBUS :
India's defence procurement agency has cleared the purchase of 56 transport
planes from Europe's Airbus in collaboration with local partner Tata Sons in a
deal worth an estimated $1.9 billion, a defence ministry source said on
Thursday. Separately, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported that Germany's defence
ministry has decided to buy MEADS, the successor to the Patriot missile defence
system from MBDA, a joint venture of Airbus, BAE Systems and
Finmeccanica.
ALLIANZ :
Pimco's global equities Chief Investment Officer Virginie Maisonneuve is
leaving the bond powerhouse, it said on Thursday, less than a year and a half
after she was hired.
CARREFOUR /CASINO :
France's Competition Authority is investigating a proposed alliance between
Auchan and Systeme U, two French supermarket chains, after Brussels regulators
referred it for review, according to Le Figaro newspaper. The two, which compete
with larger companies Carrefour and Casino, had planned to combine their
purchasing platforms and put in place broader co-operation that stops short of a
complete merger.
DEUTSCHE POST :
German labour union Verdi has called on workers at Deutsche Post to continue
walkouts on Friday ahead of a next round of negotiations scheduled for May 20
and 21.
ILIAD :
French telecoms group Iliad posted a rise in first-quarter sales as strong
growth in its mobile business offset more intense competition for broadband
customers.
SYNGENTA :
U.S. seeds giant Monsanto is trying to line up buyers for assets
worth up to $8 billion to appease competition authorities before making a fresh
takeover approach for Swiss Syngenta, possibly within three weeks, industry
sources said.
UNICREDIT :
Italian bank UniCredit wants to "defend" its business in Ukraine despite
political tensions in the country, the boss of its central and eastern European
division said on Thursday.
WORLD DUTY FREE :
Italian airport retailer World Duty Free on Thursday raised its 2015 targets
for revenues and core profit to reflect more favourable exchange rates, and said
revenues in the first 18 weeks rose 23.5 percent to 789.6 million euros ($897
million). World Duty Free will be taken over by larger rival Dufry to
create a travel retail heavyweight with a 25 percent market share. As part of
the deal the Swiss group will launch a mandatory tender at 10.25 euros per share
