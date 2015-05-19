LONDON May 19 European stocks were expected to open higher on Tuesday, driven by gains overnight in U.S. equities although lingering uncertainty over Greece's debt situation could cap gains.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 12-13 points, or 0.2 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen opening up by 59 points, or 0.5 percent higher, while France's CAC 40 was expected to open up by 18 points, or 0.4 percent higher.

Greece is near a cash-for-reforms deal with its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund that would help it meet debt repayments next month, the country's finance minister said on Monday, as worries persist over a possible bankruptcy.

Concerns over Greece have weighed on the euro currency, although European stocks themselves have proven relatively resilient to the Greek situation so far, partly because the relative weakness of the euro this year has benefited European exporters. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)