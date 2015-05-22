LONDON May 22 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE
100 to open 7 to 9 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX
to gain 10 to 15 points, or 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to
rise 5 to 6 points, or 0.1 percent, on Friday.
MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0600 DE GDP
0800 DE Ifo Business Climate
1230 US CPI
1430 US ECRI Weekly
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)