(Updates futures prices, adds company news)
By Atul Prakash
LONDON May 22 European shares headed for a slightly higher open
on Friday, mirroring gains on Wall Street where the S&P 500 closed at a
record high, with investors seen focusing on speeches from central bankers for
hints about near-term market direction.
At 0633 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 index Germany's DAX
and France's CAC 40 were flat to 0.1 percent higher.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and Bank of England Governor
Mark Carney, along with other central bankers, will be addressing an ECB Forum
in Portugal later in the day.
Focus will also fall on Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who is due to
speak on the U.S. economic outlook before the Greater Providence Chamber of
Commerce late on Friday.
"Previously it looked as though the BoE and the Fed may diverge from the
ECB, but growth in the U.S. and the UK hasn't picked up any momentum, so bulls
will be on the hunt for some dovish comments to kick-start another leg higher,"
Capital Spreads dealer Jonathan Sudaria said in a note.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index headed for a fifth straight
day of gains after closing 0.4 percent higher at 1619.85 points on Thursday. The
index, up nearly 3 percent so far this week, headed for its best weekly gains in
more than a month.
Investors will keep a close eye on company updates. Cartier owner Richemont
on Friday posted an 8 percent drop in April sales at constant exchange
rates as well as a lower net profit and said trading continued to remain
difficult in its big markets of Hong Kong and Macau.
In the United Kingdom, market watchdog said it will open a competition probe
into wholesale banking services, looking at the choice of lenders, limited
transparency and bundling of services.
COMPANY NEWS
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank shareholders delivered a stinging rebuke to co-chief
executives Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen on Thursday with only 61 percent of
them voting in favour of their 2014 performances at an annual general meeting.
HSBC
A U.S. appeals court on Thursday reversed a $2.46 billion judgment against
HSBC in a long-running securities fraud class action stemming from a consumer
finance business it bought more than a decade ago.
HSBC also said in a stock exchange filing in Hong Kong on Friday that it is
exploring the sale of its Brazilian unit.
RICHEMONT
Cartier owner Richemont on Friday posted an 8 percent drop in April sales at
constant exchange rates as well as a lower net profit and said trading continued
to remain difficult in its big markets of Hong Kong and Macau.
BASF
BASF declared force majeure on a range of ethylene-oxide based
care-chemicals products due to technical problems at some of its European
production sites.
AREVA
France's troubled state-controlled nuclear group Areva is looking at the
idea of a capital increase among other refinancing options, its chairman
Philippe Varin told the company's annual meeting of shareholders on
Thursday.
The Financial Times reported that Engie would consider working with Areva on
some business lines but is not looking for any full-blown acquisitions to help
rescue the company, quoting the chief executive of the utility.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The bank said it had signed an underwriting agreement with a pool of banks
to subscribe to the lender's planned 3-billion-euro rights issue.
SIEMENS
Vestas's largest offshore wind turbine yet has been made the
preferred choice for a huge wind park in British waters as the Danish firm
strives to catch rival Siemens.
EXOR
Italian investment holding company Exor said on Thursday it would not raise
its $6.8 billion takeover offer for PartnerRe PRE.N but was willing to negotiate
with the reinsurer if its board declared its offer superior to that of rival
suitor Axis Capital Holdings.
DAIMLER
Daimler plans to spend more 750 million euros ($834 million) to modernise
its factory in Bremen, northern Germany, and hire 500 people.
SEVERN TRENT
British water supplier Severn Trent reported a 3.2 percent rise in full-year
profit thanks to higher demand, allowing it to fulfill a pledge to pay
shareholders and pay a dividend of 84.90 pence per share.
VOLKSWAGEN
Audi intends to exercise an option in the next months to take a stake in
French chemicals firm Global Bioenergies, which is developing a new
biofuel, isooctane, Audi's head of sustainable product development told Reuters.
SYNGENTA
State-owned China National Chemical Corp, better known as ChemChina, is not
considering bidding for Monsanto's herbicide business or for Swiss crop
chemicals maker Syngenta, a top ChemChina executive told Reuters on Friday.
For more, click on
ORANGE
Orange Chief Executive Stephane Richard denied any wrongdoing on Thursday
after he was placed under formal investigation over allegations of complicity in
the misuse of public funds in a long-running legal case.
BG
British gas producer BG has taken full operational control of the first
production facility, known as Train 1, at its Queensland Curtis LNG plant in
Australia from builder Bechtel, marking the official start of commercial
operations.
RENAULT
Renault might reconsider investment in Turkey if a labour dispute, which has
stopped production at its joint venture Oyak Renault, brings instability, the
French car maker's head of Eurasia said on Thursday.
PSA
French automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen and its Chinese joint venture partner
Dongfeng Motor Group will open an assembly plant in Vietnam and have
already begun production in Malaysia, according to a Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen
Automobile spokesperson.
WHITBREAD
Whitbread, the owner of Premier Inn hotels and Costa Coffee, on Friday named
Lloyds Banking Group executive Alison Brittain as its new boss,
succeeding Andy Harrison.
MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0600 DE GDP
0800 DE Ifo Business Climate
1230 US CPI
1430 US ECRI Weekly
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)