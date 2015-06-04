(Adds company news items)

LONDON, June 4 European shares were seen opening lower on Thursday, with the region's stock markets expected to be pegged back a rise in bond yields, which can typically result in higher debt costs for companies.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 8-16 points, or as much as 0.2 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen down by 21-30 points, or as much as 0.3 percent lower, while France's CAC 40 was seen down by 4-20 points, or as much as 0.4 percent lower.

German Bund yields had risen on Wednesday after Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank, said the ECB saw no reason to adjust its monetary policy stance following a recent pick-up in European bond yields.

Some traders were also set to adopt a cautious approach as Greece's debt talks continued.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras emerged from late-night talks with senior EU officials in Brussels saying a deal with creditors was "within sight" and that Athens would make a payment due to the IMF on Friday.

But while the European Commission said "progress was made in understanding each other's positions", the leftist-led Greek government still rejects benefit cuts and tax rises its EU and IMF creditors want before they release fresh loans to avert a bankruptcy that could disrupt the euro zone and world markets. MARKET SNAPSHOT: > GLOBAL MARKETS-China shares sink, euro rides high as yields spike > US STOCKS-Wall St ends up; financials gain with bond yields > Nikkei rises on global market gains; Rakuten tumbles on share-issue plan > TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield at 7-month peak, in line with Bunds > FOREX-Euro gains on yen but rally pauses against dollar > PRECIOUS-Greek progress, robust US data keep gold near 3-week low > METALS-London copper holds at $6,000 on weaker dollar, but downside seen > Oil prices dip as crude glut overshadows strong fuel demand

COMPANY NEWS:

BASF /SYNGENTA :

German chemicals group BASF SE is considering a potential offer for Syngenta AG, its Swiss rival which has received a $45 billion takeover offer from Monsanto Co, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

AREVA /EDF :

The French government said it would recapitalise state-owned nuclear group Areva as it gave its backing for power company EDF's plan to take over its nuclear reactor business.

AIRBUS :

Bombardier Inc will reveal new information about the performance of its CSeries passenger jet at the Paris Airshow based on its test program, Commercial Aircraft President Fred Cromer told Reuters on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM :

Dish Network Corp is in talks to merge with T-Mobile US Inc , the fourth-largest wireless carrier in the United States, though the purchase price has not been agreed upon, the Wall Street Journal reported.

GLENCORE :

Glencore Plc said it is looking at Australian coal assets and other coal opportunities as it seeks to take advantage of a downturn in the market to position itself for future growth.

RENAULT :

French automaker Renault SA and its Japanese partner Nissan Motor Co continue to increase savings through synergies and can meet longer-term goals without expanding its current alliances, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn told Reuters on Wednesday.

VOLKSWAGEN :

The carmaker's powerful labour chief said VW should make acquisitions to strengthen MAN Diesel and launch a pickup truck, while saying there is no rush to appoint a full-time chairman. Separately, VW said it signed a deal to boost the production of electric vehicles in China. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)