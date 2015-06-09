LONDON, June 9 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 6 to 8 points lower, or down up to 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 30 to 36 points lower, or down 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 11 to 14 points, or down 0.3 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Burckhardt Compression Full Year 2014 Burckhardt Holding AG Compression Holding AG Earnings Release CML Microsystems Plc Full Year 2014 CML Microsystems Plc Earnings Release RPC Group PLC Full Year 2014/15 RPC Group PLC Earnings Release Oxford Instruments PLC Full Year 2014 Oxford Instruments PLC Earnings Release MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : None MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0545 CH Unemployment 0645 FR Budget Balance 0715 CH CPI 0830 GB Trade Balance 0900 EZ GDP Revised 1255 US Redbook 1400 US Wholesale Inventories ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0513 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,079.28 -0.65 % -13.55 NIKKEI 20224.64 -1.14 % -232.55 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 479.19 -0.73 % -3.52 EUR/USD 1.1325 0.3 % 0.0034 USD/JPY 124.42 -0.04 % -0.0500 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.368 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.887 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,178.05 0.39 % $4.60 US CRUDE $58.42 0.48 % 0.28 > GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks wait on MSCI call, dollar soft > US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower, Dow slips into loss for 2015 > Nikkei falls to 2-1/2 week low on caution over Greece, Fed > U.S. bond yields fall as Greece worries stoke safety bid > FOREX-Dollar struggles after pullback against euro > Gold edges up on weaker dollar, but rate outlook caps gains > METALS-Copper firms on softer dollar, China stimulus bets > Oil prices rise on hopes for China stimulus (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen, Editing by Alistair Smout)