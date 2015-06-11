BRIEF-Nokia proposes Horan and Kozel as new board members
* says proposes Jeanette Horan and Edward Kozel to be elected as new members of the board of directors
LONDON, June 11 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open around 11 points lower, or down 0.16 percent, Germany's DAX to start flat and France's CAC 40 to fall about 8 points, or 0.16 percent, on Thursday. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 1230 US Initial jobless claims ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0513 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,105.20 1.2 % 25.05 NIKKEI 20334.53 1.44 % 288.17 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 483.07 0.62 % 2.99 EUR/USD 1.1302 -0.19 % -0.0022 USD/JPY 123.16 0.42 % 0.5100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.475 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.984 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,186.30 0.03 % $0.32 US CRUDE $61.21 -0.36 % -0.22 > Asia gains as Wall St slide halts, kiwi tumbles > Wall St climbs on tech, financials gains, optimism on Greece > Nikkei rallies off 3-week low, Greek hopes boosts exporters > Bunds, supply lift U.S. yields to 7-month highs > Yen retraces after rally, kiwi sinks to 5-yr low on rate cut > Gold firm after 3-day rally on sluggish dollar, Greek worries > London copper holds near two-week peak ahead of China data > Oil prices fall as World Bank cuts economic growth outlook (Reporting by Atul Prakash)
* says proposes Jeanette Horan and Edward Kozel to be elected as new members of the board of directors
ZURICH, March 30 Novartis AG on Wednesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has agreed to accelerate its review of the Swiss drugmaker's CTL019 therapy for young patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.