LONDON, June 11 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open around 11 points lower, or down 0.16 percent, Germany's DAX to start flat and France's CAC 40 to fall about 8 points, or 0.16 percent, on Thursday. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 1230 US Initial jobless claims ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0513 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,105.20 1.2 % 25.05 NIKKEI 20334.53 1.44 % 288.17 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 483.07 0.62 % 2.99 EUR/USD 1.1302 -0.19 % -0.0022 USD/JPY 123.16 0.42 % 0.5100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.475 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.984 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,186.30 0.03 % $0.32 US CRUDE $61.21 -0.36 % -0.22 > Asia gains as Wall St slide halts, kiwi tumbles > Wall St climbs on tech, financials gains, optimism on Greece > Nikkei rallies off 3-week low, Greek hopes boosts exporters > Bunds, supply lift U.S. yields to 7-month highs > Yen retraces after rally, kiwi sinks to 5-yr low on rate cut > Gold firm after 3-day rally on sluggish dollar, Greek worries > London copper holds near two-week peak ahead of China data > Oil prices fall as World Bank cuts economic growth outlook (Reporting by Atul Prakash)