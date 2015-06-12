LONDON, June 12 European markets were seen opening lower on
Friday, with the latest twists in Greece's ongoing debt drama keeping investor
confidence in check.
The aerospace sector was also on investors' radar after a profit warning
from Zodiac Aerospace, triggered by the cost of tackling aircraft seat
manufacturing delays. Airline Lufthansa was also seen trading lower
after a French prosecutor formally opened a criminal inquiry into the
Germanwings plane crash in March.
Eurostoxx 50 futures were down 0.3 percent at 0649 GMT, while FTSE
futures, DAX futures and CAC 40 futures were down 0.3 to
0.4 percent.
European stocks had already lost some of their gains in late trading on
Thursday after the International Monetary Fund announced that its delegation had
left negotiations over Greece in Brussels and flown home because of major
differences with Athens.
Traders on Friday also pointed to a report in German newspaper Bild saying
the German government was holding "concrete consultations" on what to do in case
of a Greek bankruptcy.
Greece's state minister Alexos Flabouraris said he still hoped for a deal on
June 18, while European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the ball
was in the Greek court if a deal was to be struck in the coming days.
Despite the twists and turns, equity investors "continue to assume that a
compromise will be reached," Deutsche Bank's Nick Lawson wrote in a note to
clients.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 remains up 14.4 percent so far
this year and is set for its first weekly gain in three weeks. The index is down
5.8 percent from multi-year highs hit in April.
RIO TINTO
The miner said it was assessing an about $300 million non-cash impairment
charge related to its shareholding in Energy Resources of Australia Ltd
.
ZODIAC AEROSPACE
The aerospace supplier's shares were seen falling by around 5 percent after
a profit warning linked to seat manufacturing delays.
LUFTHANSA
A French prosecutor on Thursday formally opened a criminal inquiry into the
Germanwings plane crash in March that killed 150 people to investigate whether
mistakes were made in monitoring the psychological health of the co-pilot.
VIVENDI
Says it has hedged its 41.5 million share stake in activision blizzard,
representing 5.7% of the company's total common shares.
SANOFI
Woodford Investment Management sold out of French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi
in May on valuation grounds, the money manager said on Thursday, and instead
added several smaller firms to its main fund.
NOVARTIS
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Promacta for the
treatment of children aged six years and older with chronic immune
thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response to corticosteroids,
immunoglobulins or splenectomy.
WINCOR NIXDORF
The German ATM maker is not interested in the company being bought,
Handelsblatt reported, citing its chief executive.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
> Asia shares, euro stifled by Greek drama
> Wall St climbs after retail sales data; healthcare up
> Nikkei choppy after sharp rally, Toshiba falls
> U.S. bonds rally with Europe, strong bond sale
> Bullish data comforts dollar, euro eyes Greece
> Gold hit by strong U.S. data, but poised for weekly gain
> London copper eyes fourth weekly fall on China demand fears
> Oil prices dip after Saudis say could raise output to meet demand
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent)