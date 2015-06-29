(Adds company news, details)
LONDON, June 29 European stocks were expected to slump at the
open on Monday, after Greece closed its banks and imposed capital controls to
check the growing strains on its crippled financial system, bringing the
prospect of being forced out of the euro into plain sight.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by
178-200 points, or 2.6-3 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen opening
down by 408-442 points, or 3.6-3.9 percent lower, while France's CAC 40
was seen opening down by 169-184 points, or 3.3-3.6 percent lower.
After bailout talks between the leftwing government and foreign lenders
broke down at the weekend, the European Central Bank froze vital funding support
to Greece's banks, leaving Athens with little choice but to shut down the system
to keep the banks from collapsing.
Greek banks will be closed and the Athens stock market shut all week, and
there will be a daily 60 euro limit on cash withdrawals from cash machines,
which will reopen on Tuesday.
Capital controls are likely to last for many months at least, while Greece
also faces defaulting on 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) of loans from the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) that are due for repayment on Tuesday.
"While our base case remains that Greece will retain the Euro (albeit likely
with a prolonged interregnum where Greece's relationship with the rest of the
Euro area is irregular), the risk of a 'Grexit' is rising and uncertainty is
increasing as we enter the uncharted territory of default, deposit controls and
payment in IOUs," Goldman Sachs wrote in a note on Sunday.
COMPANY NEWS:
ALTICE :
European telecoms and cable group Altice would be interested in buying Dutch
company KPN, its chief executive Dexter Goei was quoted in a Dutch
newspaper as saying, but he added the two companies were not in talks.
DEUTSCHE BANK :
Deutsche Bank's co-chief executive Anshu Jain may have "knowingly made
inaccurate statements" to Germany's Bundesbank during investigations into
manipulation of the inter-bank rate setting process, the Financial Times
reported online, citing a confidential report from German regulator BaFin.
K+S :
Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc, the world's largest fertilizer
company by capacity, does not plan any closures at K+S AG if its bid for its
German peer proves successful, according to people familiar with the matter.
LUFTHANSA :
Deutsche Lufthansa plans to make offers of compensation in the coming days
to the families of those killed in the crash of a Germanwings jet in the French
Alps in late March, a spokesman for the airline said on Sunday.
NOVARTIS :
Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG will buy U.S.-Australian biotech company
Spinifex Pharmaceuticals, a chronic pain specialist, the companies said in
separate statements on Monday.
VOLKSWAGEN :
VW plans to launch a family of low cost budget cars in China and possibly
elsewhere starting in 2018, its chief executive said in a newspaper interview on
Sunday.
($1 = 0.9080 euros)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)