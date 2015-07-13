LONDON, July 13 Britain's FTSE 100 is expected to open 8 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX is set to gain 85 points, or 0.8 percent, and France's CAC 40 is likely to rise 34 points, or 0.7 percent, according to IG.

Euro zone leaders argued late into the night with near-bankrupt Greece at an emergency summit, demanding that Athens enact key reforms this week to restore trust before they will open talks on a financial rescue to keep it in the European currency area.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Euro steadies, EU leaders talk Greek compromise > Wall St ends sharply higher in broad rally > Nikkei rises helped by strong Wall Street; Greece in focus > U.S. 30-year yield to post biggest two-day rise in two years > Euro slips as Greek deal remains elusive

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)