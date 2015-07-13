(Adds company news, details)

LONDON, July 13 European equities headed for a sharply higher open on Monday on indications that euro zone leaders at a marathon emergency summit on Greece had reached agreement.

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said in a one-word tweet "Agreement", while the Cyprus government spokesman tweeted: "Seems we have a deal."

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX , Britain's FTSE and France's CAC, which open sharply lower, were up 0.4 to 1.2 percent by 0653 GMT.

Commodity stocks will also be in focus after data showed China's exports picked up unexpectedly in June but imports tumbled again, reinforcing expectations that the government may further loosen policy to lift the Chinese economy after a recent stock market rout.

COMPANY NEWS:

DEUTSCHE BANK

U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors are investigating former Deutsche Bank AG traders in connection with their participation in the interest rate-rigging scandal and could bring charges this year, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with knowledge of the situation.

The bank's Asset & Wealth Management unit is on track to meet its profit target of 1.7 billion euros this year, an executive told Boersen Zeitung in an interview published Saturday.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

Royal Bank of Scotland is winding down its Greek operation and is putting its $5 billion shipping loans portfolio up for sale as the group scales back non-core activities, finance sources familiar with the plans said on Friday.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

The French carmaker said first-half sales rose a modest 0.4 percent as slumping Latin American demand and a weak performance by the Citroen brand diluted the effect of a European market rebound.

LAFARGE

The French cement maker's merger with Holcim has been completed, creating a new combined company LafargeHolcim, the two groups said.

BOUYGUES

A manager at the construction group has been placed under formal investigation as part of a probe into the French construction group's successful bid for a contract to build a new defence ministry headquarters, a judicial source said.

EDF

The French state-controlled power company said it had agreed to sell its 25 percent stake in Austria's Energie Steiermark in a deal with bank Macquarie.

TOTAL

The French oil company reported emissions from the sulfur recovery unit due to an operational upset at Unit 819 of its 225,500-barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Saturday, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

UNILEVER

The Anglo-Dutch consumer products group is searching for a new chairman to replace Michael Treschow, who has been in the job since 2007, Sky News reported on Sunday.

AIRBUS

Lockheed Martin Corp is the leading candidate to buy United Technologies Corp's Sikorsky helicopter unit in a deal that could value the business at more than $8 billion, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.

VINCI

The construction and concessions group announced a strategic partnership with Constructora Conconcreto, a leading Colombian construction and real estate development company.

BP

BP, which agreed to pay $18.7 billion to settle the Gulf of Mexico oil spill issue, is now facing threat from tens of thousands of companies who have filed claims seeking compensation, the Financial Times reported.

BARCLAYS

British bank Barclays is considering an acquisition to help split off its retail arm, the Financial Times reported.

UNILEVER

Consumer goods group Unilever is stepping up its search for a new chairman, Sky News reported.

VOLKSWAGEN

Berthold Huber is likely to stay as interim chairman until at least the end of the year, and Wolfgang Porsche has ruled himself out of the chairman job, Bild reported on Sunday.

Separately, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing works council sources, that Bernd Osterloh feels he is better staying as part of the works council rather than taking up a position on the carmaker's executive board.

LUFTHANSA

Board member Karl-Ulrich Garnadt told German daily Handelsblatt that Lufthansa wants to expand its Eurowings brand to become the third largest low cost carrier in Europe. Lufthansa is examining whether to put Eurowings, Air Dolomiti and Brussels on a common IT platform, Garnadt told the paper.

BMW Daimler

Prices for German luxury cars in China are tumbling as the country's stock market sell-off and worries about broader economic growth chill demand for auto brands that once commanded price premiums from affluent Chinese consumers.

TELEFONICA

Telecom operator Telefonica has won the exclusive television rights to transmit matches in Spain's top soccer division in the 2015/16 season to the Spanish market in a 600 million euro deal, the La Liga soccer league said.

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker said the investigational immunotherapy atezolizumab from its Genentech unit shrank tumours in people with a specific type of bladder cancer in a pivotal study.

HOLCIM

The Swiss cement maker said it had completed its merger with French partner Lafarge. The new LafargeHolcim shares will be traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange and Euronext in Paris from July 14. For more click on

PHILIPS

The company is still deciding on how large a stake it will sell in its lighting business when it lists the division on the stock market, the Dutch company's Germany chief said in an interview with German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)