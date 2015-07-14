LONDON, July 14 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open between 1 point lower and 4 points higher, or roughly flat, Germany's DAX to open up 10 to 11 points, or up 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open flat to 2 points lower. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Half Year 2015 Spruengli AG Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Corporate Sales Release Firstgroup PLC Q1 2015 FirstGroup PLC Trading Statement Release Carillion PLC Q2 2015 Carillion PLC Interim Management Statement Release Dragon Oil PLC Dragon Oil PLC Trading Statement Release Kuehne und Nagel Q2 2015 Kuehne und Nagel International AG International AG Earnings Release Skandinaviska Enskilda Q2 2015 Skandinaviska Banken AB Enskilda Banken AB Earnings Release Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Q2 2015 Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Earnings Release Michael Page International Q2 2015 Michael Page PLC International PLC Trading Statement Release JM AB Q2 2015 JM AB Earnings Release MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0600 DE CPI, HICP 0715 CH Producer/Import Price 0800 IT Consumer Prices, CPI 0830 GB CPI, RPI, PPI 0900 DE ZEW survey 0900 EZ Industrial production 1230 US Import/Export prices, Retail sales 1255 US Redbook 1400 US Business Inventories ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0524 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,099.60 1.11 % 22.98 NIKKEI 20337.46 1.23 % 247.69 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 460.79 0.02 % 0.09 EUR/USD 1.1 -0.02 % -0.0002 USD/JPY 123.29 -0.11 % -0.1300 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.432 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.850 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,155.20 -0.21 % -$2.40 US CRUDE $51.49 -1.36 % -0.71 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares up as Greek deal gets cautious nod > US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies on Greek deal; tech stocks jump > Nikkei climbs to 1-1/2-week high after Greece debt deal > TREASURIES-Yields rise on Greek deal, corporate bond sale weighs > FOREX-Dollar up with Greece off centre stage, safe-haven yen sags > PRECIOUS-Gold drops as focus shifts to looming U.S. rate hike > METALS-Copper holds steady after Greece deal, nickel sinks > Oil prices fall as Iran nuclear deal looks imminent (Reporting by Alistair Smout)