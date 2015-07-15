LONDON, July 15 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up 6 to 20 points or as much as 0.3 percent higher, Germany's DAX to open 36 to 49 points or as much as 0.4 percent up, and France's CAC 40 to open 10 to 27 points or as much as 0.5 percent higher. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: SVT.L Severn Trent PLC Severn Trent PLC Interim Management Statement Release BON.OL Bonheur ASA Q2 2015 Bonheur ASA Earnings Release GRO.OL Ganger Rolf ASA Q2 2015 Ganger Rolf ASA Earnings Release NLMK.M Novolipetsk Steel OAO Q2 2015 Novolipetsk Steel OAO Trading M Statement Release HLE.DE Hella KGaA Hueck & Co Preliminary Full Year 2015 Hella KGaA Hueck & Co Earnings Release WKP.L Workspace Group PLC Q1 2015 Workspace Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release JDW.L J D Wetherspoon PLC Q4 2014 J D Wetherspoon PLC Interim Management Statement Release IAP.L ICAP PLC Q1 2015 ICAP PLC Trading Statement Release ICP.L Intermediate Capital Group Intermediate Capital Group PLC Interim PLC Management Statement Release HFD.L Halfords Group PLC Q1 2016 Halfords Group PLC Trading Statement Release MONY.L Moneysupermarket.Com Group Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC Post Close PLC Trading Statement Release SHIP.O Seanergy Maritime Holdings Q1 2015 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp Q Corp Earnings Release ASML.A ASML Holding NV Q2 2015 ASML Holding NV Earnings Release S ATEA.O Atea ASA Q2 2015 Atea ASA Earnings Release L DETNOR Det Norske Oljeselskap ASA Q2 2015 Det Norske Oljeselskap ASA .OL Earnings Release BRGD.O Borregaard ASA Q2 2015 Borregaard ASA Earnings Release L AKSOL. Aker Solutions ASA Q2 2015 Aker Solutions ASA Earnings OL Release STB.OL Storebrand ASA Q2 2015 Storebrand ASA Earnings Release SKFb.S AB SKF Q2 2015 AB SKF Earnings Release T HMb.ST H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB June 2015 H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB Corporate Sales Release BRBY.L Burberry Group PLC Q1 2015/2016 Burberry Group PLC Trading Update GETIb. Getinge AB Q2 2015 Getinge AB Earnings Release ST CTY1S. Citycon Oyj Q2 2015 Citycon Oyj Earnings Release HE HOCM.L Hochschild Mining PLC Q2 2015 Hochschild Mining PLC Production Results Release CAST.S Castellum AB Q2 2015 Castellum AB Earnings Release T RIO.L Rio Tinto PLC Q2 2015 Rio Tinto PLC Operations Review CASP.P Casino Guichard Perrachon Q2 2015 Casino Guichard Perrachon SA A SA Corporate Sales Release MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0645 FR CPI, Inflation 0830 GB Unemployment, Earnings 0900 CH ZEW Investor Sentiment 1100 US Mortgage 1230 US PPI ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0505 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,108.95 0.45 % 9.35 NIKKEI 20474.05 0.44 % 88.72 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 461.93 0.11 % 0.51 EUR/USD 1.0998 -0.1 % -0.0011 USD/JPY 123.44 0.07 % 0.0900 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.405 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.840 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,154.9 -0.01 % -$0.13 0 US CRUDE $53.31 0.51 % 0.27 > Asian shares pare gains as China markets slump > Wall St notches fourth straight advance as energy gains > Nikkei gains on relief over China and Greece, China data helps > TREASURIES-Yields drop on weak retail sales data > Dollar steady before Yellen talk, China data has little impact > Gold marks time ahead of testimony from Fed's Yellen > London copper climbs after China growth beats forecasts > Iran's oil comeback may be later than sooner (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)