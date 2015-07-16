European shares hit 2-week low as banks, Gemalto tumble
LONDON, July 16 European shares were expected to open higher on Thursday after the Greek parliament passed sweeping austerity measures demanded by its lenders to open talks on a new multibillion-euro bailout package to keep Greece in the euro.
Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open about 28 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to gain around 91 points, or 0.8 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 41 points, or 0.8 percent, on Thursday.
EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
Anglo American Production Report
Q1 2015 Experian Trading Statement
Full Year 2014 Sports Direct International Earnings Release
Q2 2015 Swedbank AB Earnings Release
Q2 2015 Investor AB Earnings Release
Q2 2015 Carrefour SA Corporate Sales Release
Q2 2015 Elisa Oyj Earnings Release
Preliminary 2014/15 Dixons Carphone PLC Earnings Release
Q2 2015 Nordea Bank AB Earnings Release
Q2 2015 Alfa Laval AB Earnings Release
U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
Q2 2015 Citigroup
Q2 2015 eBay
Q2 2015 Google
Q2 2015 Goldman Sachs Group
Q2 2015 Mattel
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0900 EZ Inflation
1145 EZ ECB Rate
1230 US Initial Jobless Claims
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)
