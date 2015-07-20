LONDON, July 20 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 9 to 10 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open up 23 points, or 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 6 to 7 points higher, or up 0.1 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Polyus Gold International Ltd Q2 2015 Polyus Gold International Ltd Operating Results Alstom SA Q1 2015/2016 Alstom SA Corporate Sales Release Julius Baer Gruppe AG Half Year 2015 Julius Baer Gruppe AG Earnings Release British Land Company PLC Q1 2015/2016 British Land Company PLC Trading Update Release MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Halliburton Co Q2 2015 Halliburton Co Earnings Release Hasbro Inc Q2 2015 Hasbro Inc Earnings Release Morgan Stanley Q2 2015 Morgan Stanley Earnings Release International Business Q2 2015 International Business Machines Corp Machines Corp Earnings Release MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0600 DE Producer Prices 0800 EZ Current account 1230 CA Wholesale trade ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0519 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,126.64 0.11 % 2.35 NIKKEI 20650.92 0.25 % 50.8 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 462.41 -0.46 % -2.15 EUR/USD 1.0826 -0.03 % -0.0003 USD/JPY 124.15 0.06 % 0.0800 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.347 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.797 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,106.70 -2.37 % -$26.90 US CRUDE $50.59 -0.59 % -0.30 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar in demand, gold dives to 5yr low > US STOCKS-Google propels Nasdaq to another record high close > Nikkei gains for 5th day, posts biggest weekly gain since October > TREASURIES-Yield curve flattens after solid inflation, housing data > FOREX-Dollar buoyed by US rate rise view; Aussie hits 6-year low > Gold dives to 5-year low as China selling triggers stop-loss orders > METALS-London copper slinks back towards six year lows > Oil edges lower as Saudi crude exports fall, U.S. cuts drill rigs (Reporting by Alistair Smout)