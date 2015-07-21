(Updates futures prices, adds company news)
LONDON, July 21 European shares headed for a flat to slightly
higher open on Tuesday, with investors focusing on company results as the
second-quarter earnings season gathered pace in Europe.
German business software maker SAP's revenues topped expectations
due to a surge in cloud software delivered via the Internet, while Europe's
biggest biotech company, Actelion, lifted its core earnings forecast
for the year.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, Britain's
FTSE and France's CAC traded between flat and 0.2 percent higher
by 0639 GMT.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed 0.3
percent higher at 1,613.95 points in the previous session. But gold stocks were
hit by a sharp drop in prices of the precious metal.
U.S. stocks ended 0.1 to 0.2 percent higher on Monday, with the tech-heavy
Nasdaq Composite recording its third straight record close. In Japan, the Nikkei
index rose 0.9 percent on Tuesday.
Investors will keep a close eye on commodity shares as oil prices fell on
Tuesday, dragged down by a firm dollar and ample supply of both crude and
refined products. Gold prices stabilised just above a five-year low.
The market's attention has shifted from Greece to company earnings. Greece
reopened its banks and ordered billions of euros owed to international creditors
to be repaid on Monday in the first signs of a return to normal after last
week's deal to agree a tough new package of bailout reforms.
COMPANY NEWS
SAP
German business software maker SAP reported mixed quarterly results on
Tuesday as revenues topped expectations due to a surge in newer, lower-margin
cloud software delivered via the Internet, pushing down profit to the very low
end of hopes.
NOVARTIS
Swiss drugmaker Novartis on Tuesday maintained its 2015 financial
outlook as it reported second-quarter core net income that fell short of
expectations. For more, click on
AKZO NOBEL
Speciality chemicals and paints maker Akzo Nobel said it was on track to
meet its 2015 targets on Tuesday as it posted second-quarter results that were
broadly in line due to tight cost control.
HANDELSBANKEN
Sweden's Handelsbanken reported quarterly operating profit just above market
expectations as higher business volumes and lower funding costs helped offset
the impact of negative interest rates imposed by the country's central bank.
ACTELION
Europe's biggest biotech company lifted its core earnings forecast for the
year as it made progress in renewing its portfolio of drugs to treat high blood
pressure in the lungs.
ROYAL MAIL
Britain's postal firm Royal Mail posted flat revenue in its first quarter
and said it would continue to focus on cost controls this year as letter volumes
fall and competition holds back growth in the parcels market.
HSBC - Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's No. 2 private-sector
bank, late on Monday began exclusive talks to acquire HSBC Holdings Plc's
Brazilian unit, according to a person with direct knowledge of the transaction.
TELE2
Swedish telecom operator Tele2 posted a second-quarter core profit below
expectations on Tuesday and affirmed its outlook of largely flat sales and
earnings in 2015.
YARA
Norwegian fertiliser producer Yara posted quarterly core earnings broadly in
line with forecasts on Tuesday, helped by lower natural gas costs and a stronger
dollar.
NORSK HYDRO
One of the world's largest aluminium producers posted second-quarter
operating earnings above expectations in spite of falling aluminium prices as
its products segments improved.
BONDUELLE
French food group Bonduelle SCA is in discussions to team up with Centerview
Partners in a bid to acquire General Mills Inc's Green Giant frozen and
canned vegetable business, according to people familiar with the matter.
REMY COINTREAU
French spirits group Remy Cointreau said like-for-like first-quarter sales
fell 9 percent year-on-year, hit by weak demand for premium cognac in China and
its exit from the lower-priced VS cognac category in the United States, its top
market.
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS
A Chinese central government guesthouse, where Beijing has hosted leaders
from Nixon to Putin, has sued electronics maker Koninklijke Philips NV PHG.AS
claiming false advertising, a potential headache for the Dutch firm in one of
its key markets.
ORANGE
The French telecoms group said it had entered an exclusive agreement with
Bharti Airtel about buying the Indian group's subsidiaries in four
African countries.
FAURECIA
The French auto parts maker is considering selling its bumpers unit and may
get as much as $450 million, according to Bloomberg.
AHOLD
The Dutch grocer said its Stop & Shop division had entered into an agreement
with Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea company to acquire 25 A&P stores in greater
New York for $146 million.
EIFFAGE
The French construction and consessions group's APRR toll road operator
reported a 2.7 percent increase in revenue in the first half on the back of a
2.2 percent increase in traffic.
SAINT-GOBAIN
The French glass maker said it had finalised a agreement creating a joint
venture in Tanzania with Lodhia Gypsum Industries that is 50 percent owned by
Saint-Gobain.
HERMES
The luxury goods company forecast that its first-half operating margin would
decline slightly year-on-year because of the weaker euro but stuck to its
medium-term sales growth target.
SIEMENS
Mexican state oil company Pemex PEMX.UL reached a $295 million settlement
with a group including German industrial conglomerate Siemens SIEGn.DE in a
longstanding dispute over a refinery project, a person familiar with the matter
said on Monday.
MTU AERO ENGINES
The engine maker's second-quarter adjusted Ebit may jump 30 percent, a
Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed.
PROSIEBENSAT.1
The TV broadcaster is in talks to buy a stake in advertising group Scout24
from U.S. private equity firm Hellman & Friedman, Handelsblatt reported on
Monday, citing sources in the banking industry.
ZALANDO
Europe's largest dedicated online fashion retailer said profitability slowed
in the second quarter because of a "temporary rise" in payment costs.
U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
Q3 2015 Apple
Q2 2015 Yahoo!
Q4 2015 Microsoft
Q2 2015 Bank of New York Mellon
Q2 2015 United Technologies
Q2 2015 Verizon Communications
Q2 2015 Harley-Davidson
MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0600 CH Trade
1255 US Redbook
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
> Asian shares edge higher, gold steadies
> Wall Street ends flat as commodities weigh
> Nikkei rises to 3-week high on earnings optimism
> Yields rise on Bullard comments, expected corporate supply
> Dollar near 5-week peak vs yen on Fed official's hawkish comments
> Gold steadies after rout, but bearish sentiment intact
> London copper seen capped as U.S. rate rise view lifts dollar
> Oil prices slip on stronger dollar, ample supply
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)