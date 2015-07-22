LONDON, July 22 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 24 points or 0.4 percent lower, Germany's DAX to
open 40 points or 0.3 percent lower, and France's CAC 40 to open 11 to
13 points or as much as 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
Q2 2015 American Express Co
Q2 2015 Boeing Co
Q2 2015 The Coca-Cola Co
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0645 FR Business climate
0800 IT Industrial orders and sales
0900 IT Retail sales
1100 US Mortgage
1300 US Home price
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0523 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET
CHG
S&P 500 2,119.21 -0.43 % -9.07
NIKKEI 20623.64 -1.05 % -218.3
3
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 460.64 -1.1 % -5.12
EUR/USD 1.094 0.04 % 0.0004
USD/JPY 123.69 -0.15 % -0.180
0
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.327 -- -0.02
10-YR BUND YLD 0.775 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,093.96 -0.64 % -$7.05
US CRUDE $50.17 -1.36 % -0.69
> Asian shares wilt in shadow of Wall Street's earnings woes
> Wall Street lower after weak results from IBM, United Tech
> Nikkei snaps winning streak as Apple-related shares tumble
> Prices gain after weak U.S. earnings spur safety bid
> Dollar rally takes a breather, uptrend seen intact
> Gold falls to near 5-year low as bearish view holds
> London copper hits two-week lows as Chinese demand struggles
> Oil prices fall as data shows U.S. crude stocks rising
