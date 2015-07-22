LONDON, July 22 European shares headed for a lower open on Wednesday, tracking falls in U.S. equities, with focus on company results as the second-quarter earnings season gathers pace in Europe. Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, Britain's FTSE and France's CAC traded between 0.7 and 0.5 percent lower by 0628 GMT. European stocks retreated on Tuesday from the six-week high hit in the previous session, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares down 1.1 percent at 1,596.34 points by the close. U.S. stocks also closed lower on Tuesday as results from IBM and United Technologies that dampened early optimism over earnings season, and after-the-bell declines in major tech shares suggested losses would continue on Wednesday. Among others, shares in Apple Inc tumbled 8 percent after the world's largest publicly traded company by market value forecast fourth-quarter revenue below estimates. "After the recent relief rally we've had, it looks as though the bulls have exhausted themselves," Jonathan Sudaria, trader at London Capital Group, wrote in a note. "There's little in the way of new catalysts to keep markets chugging higher, certainly not US earnings, so traders are starting to take some profits off the table." COMPANY NEWS EDF, AREVA - French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said details of the tie-up between utility EDF and nuclear reactor maker Areva would be announced on July 31, with a recapitalisation plan to be set out in September. BHP BILLITON - BHP Billiton beat its own production guidance for iron ore in fiscal 2015 and said it was on track for additional growth, though it also flagged a further hit to its full-year underlying profit of up to $650 million, chiefly linked to writedowns in its copper business. HSBC - A federal judge rejected HSBC Holdings Plc's bid to dismiss a U.S. lawsuit claiming that its failure to perform its duties as trustee for $2.37 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities contributed to the downfall of five federal credit unions. BARCLAYS - British bank Barclays has denied receiving an offer of a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) from the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO), relating to a probe into its multi-billion pound fundraisings during the 2008 financial crisis. K+S - The salt and fertilizer group has rejected a new attempt by Canada's Potash Corp to entice the German company into takeover talks, a K+S spokesman said on Tuesday. ALSTOM - French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said he was seeing "reassuring elements" coming from the European Union's investigation into the takeover of Alstom's power unit by U.S. group General Electric. TOM TAILOR - Tom Tailor group like-for-like sales rose 1.9 percent in the second quarter, the company said in a trading statement. ZOOPLUS - Zooplus confirmed its full-year outlook in a trading statement after second-quarter sales rose 33 percent. EXOR - Axis Capital Holdings Ltd said its planned merger with PartnerRe was superior to a revised Exor offer. BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA - The cooperative lender said on Tuesday it had picked banks for a possible stock market listing in Milan. BANCA CARIGE - The lender said on Tuesday it had given a mandate to its chairman and CEO to hire a financial advisor as the cooperative bank gears up for consolidation in the sector. FINCANTIERI - Fincantieri said its first half net profit fell to 12 million euros from 24 million euros a year ago. Revenues were 2.22 billion euros versus 1.98 billion euros a year ago. GAMESA - Gamesa said its unit Gamesa Wind Turbine Private Limited has won a contract to supply wind turbines with a capacity of 250 megawatts in India. GESTAMP SOLAR - Spanish photovoltaic company Gestamp Solar is planning an initial public offering in the next two years, its chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday, after U.S. buyout group KKR acquired an 80 percent stake in the company. REPSOL, EDP RENOVAVEIS - Edp Renovaveis said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy from Repsol Nuevas Energias SA 33 pct equity interest in Moray Offshore Project and sell to Repsol 49 pct equity interest in Inch Cape Offshore Project. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: UNBP.AS Unibail Rodamco SE Earnings Releases BINV.ST BioInvent International AB Earnings Releases ESPI.MI Gruppo Editoriale l'Espresso SpA Earnings Releases VARD.SI Vard Holdings Ltd Earnings Releases GETP.PA Groupe Eurotunnel SE Earnings Releases LAND.L Land Securities Group PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases EZJ.L easyJet plc Sales/Trading Stmt Releases TEL.OL Telenor ASA Earnings Releases LONN.VX Lonza Group AG Earnings Releases TIE1V.HE Tieto Oyj Earnings Releases JMAT.L Johnson Matthey PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases SGE.L Sage Group PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases DANSKE.CO Danske Bank A/S Earnings Releases KESBV.HE Kesko Oyj Earnings Releases KINVb.ST Investment Kinnevik AB Earnings Releases MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q2 2015 American Express Co Q2 2015 Boeing Co Q2 2015 The Coca-Cola Co MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0645 FR Business climate 0800 IT Industrial orders and sales 0900 IT Retail sales 1100 US Mortgage 1300 US Home price (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)