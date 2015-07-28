LONDON, July 28 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open around 30 points higher, or up 0.46 percent, and Germany's DAX to gain about 60 points, or up 0.54 percent, on Tuesday.

EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

Q2 2015 Orange SA Earnings Release

Half Year 2015 Sulzer AG Earnings Release

Q2 2015 Man SE Earnings Release

Q2 2015 Saipem SpA Earnings Release

Q2 2015 Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA Earnings Release

Half Year 2015 Endesa SA Earnings Release

Half Year 2015 GKN PLC Earnings Release

Q2 2015 Next PLC Trading Statement Release

U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :

Q2 2015 Cummins

Q2 2015 Ford Motor Co

Q2 2015 Gilead Sciences

Q2 2015 Merck & Co

Q2 2015 Pfizer

Q2 2015 United Parcel Service, Inc.

MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

0830 GB GDP Prelim

1255 US Redbook

1400 US Consumer Confidence ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asian stocks hit 3-week lows as China gloom spreads > Wall St drops as China stock slump stokes growth fears > Nikkei falls to more than 2-week low as China plunge rattles investors > Long-term U.S. bond prices gain from China stock rout > Yen stands tall with Fed, China in focus > Gold stuck near 5-1/2-year low as Fed rate hike looms > London copper climbs as Beijing reaffirms support for shares > Oil prices drop toward 4-month lows on glut worries, equities sell-off

