LONDON, July 29 European stocks were seen opening higher on
Wednesday, helped by a slight stabilisation in the hard-hit Chinese stock market
while many investors were also expected to refrain from taking big positions
ahead of a policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by
24-25 points, or 0.4 percent higher. Germany's DAX was expected to open
up by 22-23 points, or 0.2 percent higher, while France's CAC 40 was
seen up by 11-13 points, or 0.3 percent higher.
Asian shares were mostly higher on expectations that China could stem the
rout in its markets without damage to its economy, while the Fed ends a two-day
policy meeting later on Wednesday with markets divided on whether it will take a
hawkish or dovish stance, while some suspect it might chose to do neither. No
move on rates is expected this week.
In recent congressional testimony, Fed Chair Janet Yellen neither ruled out
a September hike nor guided the market towards thinking it was a done deal.
European shares had rebounded on Tuesday, with a key equity index ending a
five-day losing streak, after some strong company results and corporate takeover
activity lifted the region's stock markets.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)