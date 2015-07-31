BRIEF-Omega announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Says priced an underwritten public offering of $550 million of 4.750% senior notes due 2028
LONDON, July 31 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 2 to 4 points higher, or up 0.06 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 2 to 3 points, or almost flat in percentage terms, and France's CAC 40 to rise around 4 points, or up 0.08 percent, on Friday.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asia shares edge up, wary of China volatility > Wall Street ends flat; Expedia flies after the bell > Nikkei idles as investors await more blue-chip earnings; fret over China > Yield curve flatter after upbeat U.S. growth data > Dollar off post-GDP highs, but supported by rate rise view > Gold heads for longest weekly losing streak in 16 years > London copper facing near 9 pct July loss as demand stutters > Oil prices fall on OPEC comments; investors await U.S. wage data
* Steelhead Partners LLC reports a 5.2 percent passive stake in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc as of March 21, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ovG8oZ) Further company coverage: