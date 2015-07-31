LONDON, July 31 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 2 to 4 points higher, or up 0.06 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 2 to 3 points, or almost flat in percentage terms, and France's CAC 40 to rise around 4 points, or up 0.08 percent, on Friday.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asia shares edge up, wary of China volatility > Wall Street ends flat; Expedia flies after the bell > Nikkei idles as investors await more blue-chip earnings; fret over China > Yield curve flatter after upbeat U.S. growth data > Dollar off post-GDP highs, but supported by rate rise view > Gold heads for longest weekly losing streak in 16 years > London copper facing near 9 pct July loss as demand stutters > Oil prices fall on OPEC comments; investors await U.S. wage data

(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)