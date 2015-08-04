LONDON Aug 4 European stocks were seen edging back slightly at
the open on Tuesday, with commodity shares under pressure from a recent drop in
oil prices and concerns over China, which is the world's biggest metals
consumer.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by
25-30 points, or 0.3 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen opening down
by 30-39 points, or 0.3 percent lower, while France's CAC 40 was
expected to open down by 20 points, or 0.4 percent lower.
European equities had risen on Monday, shrugging off a slump in the Greek
stock market which re-opened after a five-week shutdown, as some strong
corporate results supported the broader market.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)