LONDON Aug 4 European stocks were seen edging back slightly at
the open on Tuesday, with commodity shares under pressure from a recent drop in
oil prices and concerns over China, which is the world's biggest metals
consumer.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by
25-30 points, or 0.3 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen opening down
by 30-39 points, or 0.3 percent lower, while France's CAC 40 was
expected to open down by 20 points, or 0.4 percent lower.
European equities had risen on Monday, shrugging off a slump in the Greek
stock market which re-opened after a five-week shutdown, as some strong
corporate results supported the broader market.
COMPANY NEWS:
AXA :
AXA, Europe's second-largest insurer, posted a 2 percent increase in net
income as a fall in the value of financial assets reduced the benefit of a weak
euro on its earnings.
AXEL SPRINGER :
Germany's biggest news publisher Axel Springer on Tuesday reported
better-than-expected second-quarter core profit as its continued to expand its
digital activities, offsetting a decline in its classic printing business.
BMW :
German carmaker BMW stuck to its 2015 targets as it reported second-quarter
earnings.
BP :
British oil major BP has halted its deepwater exploration activities off
Uruguay as it prioritizes lower-risk projects at a time of low international
prices, an official at Uruguay's state-owned oil company Ancap said on Monday.
CREDIT AGRICOLE :
Credit Agricole, France's third-biggest listed bank, reported a 12.4 percent
rise in cost of risk in the second quarter as it put aside more money to cover
litigation costs and boosted capital via its cross-shareholding structure.
DSV :
Danish freight forwarder DSV posted a bigger-than-expected rise in second
quarter operating profit before special items on Tuesday, helped by a positive
growth trend in all business units, and lifted its full-year outlook.
EVONIK :
German diversified chemicals maker Evonik lifted its 2015 profit guidance
for the second time, helped by a strong animal feed ingredients business.
EXOR :
Investment group Exor, which controls carmaker Fiat Chrysler
, said on Monday it had signed a deal to buy PartnerRe for $6.9
billion, trumping a rival bid from Axis Capital and ending a prolonged
battle for the reinsurer.
SMITHS GROUP :
The Financial Times reported that U.S. activist hedge fund ValueAct had
taken a stake in British engineering company Smiths Group.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)