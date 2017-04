LONDON, Aug 5 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 6-8 points or 0.1 percent higher, Germany's DAX to open 13-14 points or 0.1 percent higher, and France's CAC 40 to open 2-3 points or as much as 0.1 percent up. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: CRDI.MI UniCredit SpA Earnings Releases 1SLN01AE.BV Slovnaft as Earnings Releases RAAG.DE Rational AG Earnings Releases YSNG.DE secunet Security Networks AG Earnings Releases VOES.VI voestalpine AG Earnings Releases CARRA.MI Carraro SpA Earnings Releases ZILGn.DE ElringKlinger AG Earnings Releases GPBN.PA Bourbon SA Sales/Trading Stmt Releases KU2G.DE Kuka AG Earnings Releases MTKr.AT Metal Constructions of Greece SA Earnings Releases 3JR.BB Sopharma AD Sofia Sales/Trading Stmt Releases MYTr.AT Mytilineos Holdings SA Earnings Releases ROBRD.BX BRD Groupe Societe Generale SA Earnings Releases MOLB.BU MOL Plc Earnings Releases NLMK.MM Novolipetsk Steel OAO Earnings Releases MOEX.MM Moskovskaya Birzha OAO Earnings Releases FXPO.L Ferrexpo PLC Earnings Releases INXN.N Interxion Holding NV Earnings Releases NOEJ.DE Norma Group SE Earnings Releases WIX.OQ Wix.Com Ltd Earnings Releases SNOW.AS SnowWorld NV Sales/Trading Stmt Releases LBK.MC Liberbank SA Earnings Releases NVA.L Novae Group PLC Earnings Releases SPX.L Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC Earnings Releases UTG.L Unite Group PLC Earnings Releases BBA.L BBA Aviation PLC Earnings Releases SIA.L SOCO International PLC Earnings Releases IPO.L IP Group PLC Earnings Releases SODA.OQ Sodastream International Ltd Earnings Releases CSTE.OQ Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd Earnings Releases SOGN.PA Societe Generale Earnings Releases BKOM.PR Komercni Banka as Earnings Releases ING.AS ING Groep NV Earnings Releases LAT1V.HE Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj Earnings Releases NN.AS NN Group NV Earnings Releases AGES.BR AGEAS SA Earnings Releases HNRGn.DE Hannover Rueck SE Earnings Releases LUPE.ST Lundin Petroleum AB Earnings Releases Unibet Group PLC Earnings Releases LGEN.L Legal & General Group PLC Earnings Releases HUDN.AS Hunter Douglas NV Earnings Releases STAN.L Standard Chartered PLC Earnings Releases BEIG.DE Beiersdorf AG Earnings Releases LSE.L London Stock Exchange Group PLC Earnings Releases CRA1V.HE Cramo Oyj Earnings Releases NESTE.HE Neste Oyj Earnings Releases AVOL.N Avolon Holdings Ltd Earnings Releases SECUb.ST Securitas AB Earnings Releases MTEL.BU Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Earnings Releases SBMO.AS SBM Offshore NV Earnings Releases TENR.MI Tenaris SA Earnings Releases JAZZ.OQ Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC Earnings Releases NSPR.A InspireMD Inc Earnings Releases TRNX.OQ Tornier NV Earnings Releases AVG.N AVG Technologies NV Earnings Releases LXFR.N Luxfer Holdings PLC Earnings Releases CSTM.N Constellium NV Earnings Releases MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0715 CH CPI 0745 IT MARKIT PMI 0750 FR MARKIT PMI 0755 DE MARKIT PMI 0800 EZ MARKIT PMI 0800 IT INDUSTRIAL INPUT 0830 GB MARKIT PMI 0900 EZ RETAIL SALES ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0508 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,093.32 -0.22 % -4.72 NIKKEI 20669.31 0.73 % 148.95 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 447.71 -0.36 % -1.63 EUR/USD 1.087 -0.09 % -0.0010 USD/JPY 124.37 -0.01 % -0.0100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.243 -- 0.03 10-YR BUND YLD 0.647 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,086.60 -0.04 % -$0.40 US CRUDE $46.05 0.68 % 0.31 > Dollar, bond yields rise on Fed rate risk > Wall Street moves lower on Apple, interest rate worries > Nikkei edges up on some positive earnings, Toyota falls > Prices fall on Fed's Lockhart comments, profit-taking > Dollar gains after Fed official supports Sept rate hike > Gold struggles near multi-year low as Fed comments buoy dollar > London copper sags on stronger dollar, weak China outlook > Brent rises above $50 ahead of U.S. oil stocks data (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)