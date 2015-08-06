LONDON Aug 6 European stocks were seen opening lower on Thursday, with media shares expected to come in the spotlight after an overnight fall in the shares of Disney after Disney cut profit forecasts for its cable networks unit.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 39-41 points, or 0.6 percent lower.

Germany's DAX was seen opening down by 43-54 points, or 0.4-0.5 percent lower, while France's CAC 40 was expected to open down by 25 points, or 0.5 percent lower.

Many investors will also be on the lookout for further signs of possible interest rate rises coming soon in the United States and Britain.

The Bank of England is likely to say on Thursday that its policymakers have split over interest rates, adding to expectations it is heading for its first increase in borrowing costs in nearly a decade.

Some better-than-expected U.S. economic data this week has also backed views that the U.S. will raise rates in September. The prospect of rising rates can often cause stocks to fall, as higher rates boost returns on cash and bonds, and can lead to bigger interest bills for companies listed on the stock market.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)