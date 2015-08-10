LONDON Aug 10 European futures pointed to a higher open for equities on Monday, with traders citing a positive ripple effect from late Wall Street trading and Asian markets despite ongoing jitters over the impact of an expected U.S. interest-rate rise later this year.

Greece was also back in focus as hopes grew for a speedy wrap-up to bailout talks designed to keep the country from financial ruin.

Euro STOXX 50 index futures were up 0.7 percent at 0618 GMT, with benchmark futures in London, Paris and Frankfurt performing broadly in line.

European equities ended last week on a downbeat note after U.S. jobs data reinforced expectations of a U.S. interest rate rise soon. Traders said Monday would see some catch-up gains in Europe following a late recovery on Wall Street and a slight push higher in Asia, where China's stock markets got a lift on investor expectations of yet another round of policy stimulus.

"The gut reaction to the (U.S.) non-farm payrolls was to sell, but...we saw U.S. markets pare back a significant portion of their initial losses and we're seeing that filter into today's open," Jonathan Sudaria, a trader at London Capital Group, told clients.

There was also an injection of optimism over Greece, which according to an official hopes to conclude negotiations with international creditors by early Tuesday at the latest.

"Growing optimism amongst EU officials would appear to suggest that Greece had made significant concessions with respect to new austerity measures," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said.

SANOFI

The French pharmaceutical company is teaming up with Germany's Evotec and Austrian biotech firm Apeiron Biologics to develop a new type of immune system-boosting cancer medicine that could be given as tablets to fight both solid tumours and blood cancers.

BHP BILLITON

BHP Billiton said on Sunday it would cut 380 jobs at its Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine in Australia, citing global market conditions in the resources sector and a desire to ensure the project was sustainable.

ABENGOA

Moody's placed Abengoa's B2 ratings on review for downgrade on Friday.

BAYER

New plastics unit Covestro aims to push growth in coming years and is open to acquisitions in coating raw materials, Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing division chief Patrick Thomas.

ZURICH INSURANCE

The insurer is drawing up plans to slash hundreds of millions of pounds from prospective takeover target RSA's RSA.L annual reinsurance spending in a move that could help the Swiss group justify paying a premium for its British rival, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

DEUTSCHE POST

The head of Germany's online retailer lobby said customers are missing deliveries after a series of staff walkouts at the postal and logistics company, Tagesspiegel reported on Saturday.

LUFTHANSA

The families of passengers killed in the Germanwings crash will take legal action against Lufthansa in the United States after rejecting the carrier's compensation offer as inadequate, Bild am Sonntag said, citing the families' lawyer.

ABERTIS, INTESA SANPAOLO, ASTALDI

Abertis said on Monday it has reached an agreement to acquire Italian industrial group A4 Holding, owned by Intesa ISP.MI, Astaldi AST.MI and Tabacchi.

RWE

