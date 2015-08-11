LONDON Aug 11 European stocks were seen opening lower on
Tuesday, tracking a pullback in Asian markets after China devalued the yuan
following a run of poor economic data.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by
11-13 points, or 0.2 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen opening down
by 31-36 points, or 0.3 percent lower, while France's CAC 40 was also
expected to open down by 0.3 percent, or 15-16 points lower.
European technology stocks could also come into focus after shares of Google
rose in after-market trading in New York.
Google shares climbed 4.8 percent after the bell, after it announced it is
changing its operating structure by setting up a new company called Alphabet
Inc, which will include the search business and a number of other units.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)