LONDON Aug 11 European stocks were seen opening lower on Tuesday, tracking a pullback in Asian markets after China devalued the yuan following a run of poor economic data.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 11-13 points, or 0.2 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen opening down by 31-36 points, or 0.3 percent lower, while France's CAC 40 was also expected to open down by 0.3 percent, or 15-16 points lower.

European technology stocks could also come into focus after shares of Google rose in after-market trading in New York.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)