LONDON Aug 11 European equity futures fell on Tuesday, tracking
a pullback in Asian stock markets after China devalued the yuan following a run
of poor economic data.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC
and Britain's FTSE 100 all fell by 0.4 percent.
China's devaluation of the yuan put pressure on oil and metal prices, which
in turn could impact European oil and mining stocks.
European technology stocks could also come into focus after shares of Google
rose in after-market trading in New York.
Google shares climbed 4.8 percent after the bell, after it announced it is
changing its operating structure by setting up a new company called Alphabet
Inc, which will include the search business and a number of other units.
The Greek stock market could also get a boost after Greece and international
creditors agreed on a new multi billion euro bailout deal on Tuesday, a finance
ministry official said.
COMPANY NEWS:
ADECCO :
Adecco boosted second-quarter net profit 22 percent to 177 million euros
($194.4 million), the world's biggest staffing group said on Tuesday, slightly
lagging market expectations.
DAIMLER :
A strike on Monday paralyzed work at a General Motors plant in Brazil
and the union at a nearby Daimler truck factory threatened to strike
over job cuts as labor tensions boiled over in a slumping market.
DEUTSCHE BANK :
A U.S. appeals court on Monday said the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corporation could sue lenders including Deutsche Bank for making false
statements in selling $840 million in mortgage bonds to a failed Texas bank.
IMTECH :
Royal Imtech, the troubled Dutch engineering services company, has filed for
and been granted protection from creditors by a Dutch court, it said on Tuesday.
MICHELIN :
The French tyremaker's U.S brand BFGoodrich said it was recalling
approximately 129,000 tyres sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, mainly for use
on commercial vehicles.
SANOFI :
CVS Health Corp, the No 2 manager of drug benefit plans for U.S. employers
and insurers, will wait until a second new cholesterol-lowering drug is approved
by regulators before negotiating for price discounts or adding either of the
much pricer new drugs to its list of covered medications.
THALES :
The defence group said it had won a contract from the U.S. Air Force to
provide Deployable Instrument Landing Systems - mobile equipment that helps
aircraft to land in low visibility.
TF1 :
The television broadcaster suffered a 3.2 percent drop in viewers in July
compared with a year earlier and a 0.9 percent fall versus June. Year ago
figures were boosted by World Cup football audiences.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)