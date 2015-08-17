LONDON Aug 17 European stocks were seen opening higher on Monday, tracking gains in the U.S. market late on Friday.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by around 36 points, or 0.5 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen opening up by 72-76 points, or 0.7 percent higher, while France's CAC 40 was expected to open by 28-29 points, or 0.6 percent higher.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index had fallen 0.1 percent on Friday to record a loss of 3 percent over the week - its worst weekly performance since early July - as concerns over the impact of China's currency devaluation impacted global stock markets.