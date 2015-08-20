LONDON Aug 20 European stock markets were seen falling at the open after steep losses in the previous session, tracking global weakness after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve July meeting dented expectations for a rate hike in mid-September and commodities took a hit from slowdown fears.

EuroSTOXX 50 index futures were down 0.4 percent at 0615 GMT, with London, Paris and Frankfurt blue-chip equity futures down 0.3 to 0.6 percent.

Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were down 1.1 percent, following losses on Wall Street amid mounting concerns over the state of the global economy.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 equity index closed 1.9 percent lower on Wednesday to its lowest level in about five weeks, though still only about 9 percent down from multi-year highs hit earlier in 2015.

"The current earnings expectations for Europe given the global growth outlook are probably too high and it may require additional action from the ECB (European Central Bank)," Deutsche Bank Managing Director Nick Lawson said in a note to clients.

UK retail sales due later in the day are set to shed more light on consumer confidence and could impact sterling if seen as an indicator for inflation or the timing of an interest-rate move. Around half of British households expect the Bank of England to hike interest rates in the next six months.

Grocery chain operator Ahold reported results on Thursday that were broadly in line with analyst expectations, amid improving economies in the U.S. and Netherlands.

AHOLD

Grocery chain operator Ahold on Thursday reported solid growth in both sales and profit in the second quarter, amid improving economies in the U.S. and Netherlands and largely in line with analysts' expectations.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The Economic Times reports Deutsche Bank may exit its retail operations in India.

DEUTSCHE POST

Deutsche Post said it was involved in a dispute with German tax authorities, but said a magazine report that it faced claims for back taxes of 1.5 billion euros was "completely unrealistic".

UNICREDIT

The Wall Street Journal said UniCredit reckons its core equity ratio has already risen since the end of June toward 11 percent. The ratio stood at 10.37 percent end June.

STRAUMANN

The dental implant maker raised its full-year guidance as it posted a smaller than expected loss due to the purchase of the remaining Neodent stake it did not already own.

NOVARTIS

The drugmaker said its drug Odomzo had gained EU approval for locally advanced basal cell carcinoma, providing new non-invasive therapy for patients.

ATLANTIA

The Benetton family, which controls Atlantia that in turn controls Rome's airports, is eying plans for a p[ossible sale of London City Airport, Corriere della Sera said.

CASINO

The French retailer's Colombian unit Exito IMI.CN approved at a shareholders' meeting the acquisition of 50 percent of Brazilian operation GPA PCAR3.SA and 100 percent of Argentina's Libertad.

AGEAS

The Belgian insurance group has short-listed bidders for its Hong Kong life insurance business to firms including Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li's FWD Group and Fosun International Ltd 0656.HK, Bloomberg reported.

(Reporting by Lionel Laurent)