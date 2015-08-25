LONDON Aug 25 European shares were seen rising at the open on Tuesday to recover slightly from a sharp sell-off in the previous session that led to nearly 450 billion euros ($519.89 billion) wiped off the region's top shares.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 61-66 points, or 1-1.1 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen opening up by 212-232 points, or 2.2-2.4 percent higher, while France's CAC futures were marked up in early trade.

The FTSE and DAX had both fallen 4.7 percent on Monday, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index slumped 5.4 percent, with roughly 450 billion euros wiped off the total market capitalisation of the FTSEurofirst in its worst daily closing performance since November 2008.

World financial markets have been rattled in recent weeks by China's devaluation of its yuan currency and by a sell-off in the Chinese stock market.

($1 = 0.8656 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)