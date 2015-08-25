(Adds futures prices)
LONDON Aug 25 European equity futures rose on Tuesday to
recover slightly from a sharp sell-off in the previous session that led to
nearly 450 billion euros ($519.89 billion) wiped off the region's top shares.
Futures on the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 1.3
percent while futures on Germany's DAX also advanced 1.6 percent.
Britain's FTSE 100 futures rose 0.9 percent while France's CAC futures
climbed by 1.4 percent.
The FTSE and DAX had both fallen 4.7 percent on Monday, while the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index slumped 5.4 percent, with roughly
450 billion euros wiped off the total market capitalisation of the FTSEurofirst
in its worst daily closing performance since November 2008.
World financial markets have been rattled in recent weeks by China's
devaluation of its yuan currency and by a sell-off in the Chinese stock market.
Chinese shares slumped again on Tuesday, but other Asian stock markets
recovered ground.
The leaders of Germany and France also voiced confidence on Monday that
China would take the necessary steps to stabilise its economy, while analysts at
Goldman Sachs also expected the global economy to be able to withstand the
knock-on effects from the Chinese market slump.
"While there may be risks to the downside based on confidence effects, and
while inflation may be lower as a result, we remain of the view that a global
recession is very unlikely," Goldman Sachs wrote in a note.
($1 = 0.8656 euros)
COMPANY NEWS:
AIRBUS :
The planemaker is considering legal action against the Japanese defence
ministry after it failed to win a multi-billion dollar military helicopter
contract, the Financial Times reported.
BOEING :
Boeing Co on Tuesday raised its forecast for China's aircraft demand
over the next 20 years despite a slowing economy and a tumbling stock market
that have triggered a worldwide slide in equity and commodity prices.
CARREFOUR /ALTAREA :
Carrefour said it is in exclusive talks with real estate group Altarea
Cogedim to buy all of French e-commerce company Rue du Commerce to boost its
non-food online retail business. Altarea bought Rue du Commerce for 100 million
euros in 2012. Rue du Commerce had 317 million euros in 2014 sales.
DAIMLER :
Daimler said it was cutting another 1,500 jobs at a plant that
makes tricks in Brazil in response to a slump in demand in the country, leading
workers to declare an open-ended strike at the factory.
LENZING :
Austrian fibre maker Lenzing expects better full-year results in
2015 compared with last year, it said on Tuesday, as it almost doubled its
earnings before interest and tax to 60.5 million euros ($69.84 million) in the
first half.
SYNGENTA :
U.S.-based Monsanto sweetened its offer to buy Switzerland's
Syngenta AG, valuing the company at around $47 billion as it tries to
lure the Swiss firm to the negotiating table, a person familiar with the matter
said on Monday.
TESCO :
British retailer Tesco has received three separate binding bids for
its South Korean unit from a consortium of Affinity Equity Partners and KKR & Co
, Carlyle Group LP, and MBK Partners, people familiar with the
matter said.
TOTAL :
French oil major Total confirmed on Monday that it had stopped all
production of coal as of last week after the South African government approved
the sale of its coal mining operations there.
VOLKSWAGEN :
The carmaker plans to develop a hybrid version or a mix of its MQB
architecture and the PQ platform for emerging markets, The Economic Times
reported, citing several sources.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)