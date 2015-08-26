(Adds company news)
LONDON Aug 26 European shares were seen stalling at the open on
Wednesday, with a wobble in Asian markets and a fall overnight on U.S. stock
markets potentially muting the impact of a sharp rally in the previous session
fuelled by a Chinese rate cut.
Spreadbetters at London Capital Group expected Britain's FTSE 100 to
open down by 103 points, or 1.7 percent lower, while Germany's DAX was
seen down by 242 points, or 2.4 percent lower, while France's CAC futures
were also down 3.1 percent.
COMPANY NEWS:
BHP BILLITON :
BHP Billiton's investment-grade credit ratings might come
under pressure in the current financial year, ratings agencies said on
Wednesday, after the top global miner posted its weakest profit in a decade but
still hiked dividends.
BMW :
The head of BMW's Rolls-Royce unit, Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes, told magazine
Super Illu that the luxury car business would see clearly lower vehicle sales in
China this year, to be partly compensated by growth in the United States and the
Middle East.
KONE :
Finland's Kone, the world's second-biggest elevator maker with
large exposure to the Chinese market, on Wednesday said it has not seen any
immediate impact from the recent stock market turbulence on its business.
VODAFONE :
Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc has sold its U.K. spectrum rights to
Vodafone Group Plc and CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd for about 200
million pounds ($313.8 million), Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with
the matter.
VOLKSWAGEN :
German carmaker Volkswagen's group vehicle sales fell 3.7
percent in July and were down 1 percent over the January to July period, hurt by
weak markets in China, Russia and Brazil.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)