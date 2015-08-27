LONDON, Aug 27 European stocks were seen jumping higher at the
open on Thursday, buoyed by gains on Asian and U.S. markets after a leading U.S.
central bank official said the prospect of a September rate hike seemed "less
compelling" than before.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by
111-127-points, or 1.9-2.1 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen
opening up by 199-275 points, or 2-2.8 percent higher, while France's CAC 40
was seen rising by 114 points, or 2.5 percent higher.
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
DOLLAR GENERAL
DOLLAR TREE
TIFFANY
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
GERMAN IMPORT PRICES DATA 0700
UK NATIONWIDE HOUSE PRICE INDEX 0700
U.S. PRELIMINARY GDP 1330
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0525 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,940.51 3.9 % 72.9
NIKKEI 18,646.39 1.47 % 269.56
EUR/USD 1.134 0.22 % 0.0025
USD/JPY 120.02 0.1 % 0.1200
10-YR US TSY 2.152 -- -0.02
YLD
10-YR BUND YLD 0.711 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,126.66 0.13 % $1.51
US CRUDE $39.47 2.25 % 0.87
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)