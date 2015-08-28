LONDON Aug 28 European equity futures pointed to a marginally
higher open for stock markets on Friday, capping a whirlwind week for global
markets that saw Europe entirely recover from a bruising 8 percent correction
driven by worries over China's economic slowdown.
EuroSTOXX 50 futures were up 0.2 percent, German DAX
futures were up 0.1 percent and French CAC 40 were up 0.3 percent.
Even with the FTSEurofirst 300 index squarely back to where it was
before Friday's close, traders say expectations are for more gains. While there
is still plenty of uncertainty over China's outlook and the exact timing of a
well-flagged U.S. interest-rate hike, global central bankers have pledged to act
if needed and the sell-off has created perceived pockets of value.
However, others warned that the corporate earnings outlook had deteriorated.
"(We) remain constructive on equities," Credit Suisse strategists wrote in a
note to clients. "We see global growth modestly accelerating...Moreover, further
slowdown in China would, in our view, result in more monetary easing globally.
"The bad news we have revised down our earnings-per-share forecasts for
2015 and 2016 to 7 percent below consensus in Europe for 2015 and 4 percent
below consensus in the U.S. for 2016."
There is a growing chance the European Central Bank may extend its stimulus
programme beyond September 2016, owing to concerns a sharp fall in commodity
prices and a recent rally in the euro will keep inflation subdued, a Reuters
poll showed.
While oil prices have staged a strong rebound in the wake of this week's
volatility, Total Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said he expected
prices to remain low for a while as supply would remain strong.
On the earnings front, advertising agency Havas saw 5.5 percent
growth in like-for-like sales in the second quarter driven by North America and
Europe, outpacing larger rivals like WPP and Publicis.
And there was positive news from Switzerland, where the economy grew in the
second quarter to avoid a first recession since 2009, indicating the impact from
the central bank's removal of a currency cap has been less severe than first
feared.
Economic data due on Friday include U.S. core personal consumption
expenditure prices and preliminary German inflation.
TOTAL
The French oil major chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said he expects that
oil prices will remain low for a while as supply is set to remain strong.
HAVAS
The advertising agency saw 5.5 percent growth in like-for-like sales in the
second quarter driven by North America and Europe, outpacing larger rivals such
as WPP WPP.L and Publicis PUBP.PA.
MERCK
Merck has placed 2.1 billion euros in bonds as the final element in
financing its takeover of U.S. life sciences company Sigma-Aldrich, it said late
on Thursday.
SANOFI
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Amgen's AMGN.O Repatha drug
for patients with hereditary forms of high cholesterol and those with
cardiovascular disease. Last month the FDA approved a similar drug from
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN.O and Sanofi.
VOLKSWAGEN
The carmaker plans to spend 4.5 billion rand ($343 million) to upgrade its
factory in South Africa and improve its supplier base, it said on Thursday.
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
The Italian luxury group said on Thursday it may opt for smaller new stores
in China as local consumers shop more online and abroad, its chief executive
said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent)