LONDON, Sept 14 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 47 to 56 points higher, or up as much as 0.9 percent, Germany's DAX to open up 78 to 94 points, or 0.9 percent higher, and France's CAC 40 to open 34 to 42 points higher, or up 0.9 percent. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0715 CH Producer/Import Price 0800 IT Consumer Prices/CPI Final 0900 EZ Industrial Production ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0520 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,961.05 0.45 % 8.76 NIKKEI 18018.32 -1.35 % -245.9 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 399.19 0.07 % 0.28 EUR/USD 1.1342 0.03 % 0.0003 USD/JPY 120.38 -0.14 % -0.1700 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.187 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.659 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,107.75 0.02 % $0.25 US CRUDE $44.58 -0.11 % -0.05 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia markets on edge ahead of Fed meeting > US STOCKS-Wall St climbs, S&P 500 posts best week since July > Nikkei extends morning losses as China skids > TREASURIES-Prices gain before next week's Fed meeting > FOREX-Dollar inches lower as Fed countdown begins > PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near one-month low, traders eye Fed > METALS-LME copper firm near two-month top ahead of Fed > Oil prices dip as demand stalls (Reporting by Alistair Smout)