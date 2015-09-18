(Adds company news items) LONDON, Sept 18 European shares were seen opening slightly lower on Friday, with export-driven sectors such as carmakers and luxury good stocks potentially in focus after the U.S. kept interest rates on hold, which impacted the dollar on currency markets. Financial spreadbetters expected Germany's DAX to open down by 13-15 points, or 0.1-0.2 percent lower. France's CAC 40 was seen down by 9-12 points, or 0.2-0.3 percent lower, while Britain's FTSE 100 was expected to open flat. The U.S Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday in a bow to worries about the global economy, financial market volatility and sluggish inflation at home, but left open the possibility of modest rate rises later this year. "Yes, we've got a reprieve on an immediate interest rate hike, but the reason for the stay of execution is rather bearish itself," said London Capital Group dealer Jonathan Sudaria. Asian shares rose modestly on Friday on relief that the Fed had held off on raising interest rates but gains were capped by renewed concerns about the health of the global economy, in particular China. The Fed's decision also pushed up the euro against the dollar, and gains in the euro can often weigh on European carmakers and luxury good stocks as their exports typically benefit when the euro is weaker on currency markets. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0527 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,990.20 -0.26 % -5.11 NIKKEI 18,151.31 -1.52 % -280.96 EUR/USD 1.1406 -0.25 % -0.0029 USD/JPY 119.78 -0.17 % -0.2000 10-YR US TSY 2.185 -- -0.03 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.775 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,128.10 -0.27 % -$3.10 US CRUDE $46.73 -0.36 % -0.17 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up, dollar soft as Fed stands pat and eyes China > US STOCKS-Wall St ends down after choppy session; Fed holds rates > Nikkei snaps 3-day winning streak after Fed decision > TREASURIES-Yields tumble after Fed leaves rates unchanged > FOREX-Dollar nurses losses after Fed refrains from rate hike > PRECIOUS-Gold dips as Fed move to hold U.S. rates adds to uncertainty > METALS-London copper slips as Fed rate delay sparks jitters > Oil prices weak on economic concerns, OPEC target on market share COMPANY NEWS: DEUTSCHE BANK : Germany's Deutsche Bank said in a statement published on the website for its Russian business on Thursday that it would close its corporate banking services and securities departments in Russia. HELLA : Hella, a German manufacturer of auto headlights and electronics, cautioned on Thursday that it expects a hit to full-year earnings from the failure of a supplier in China. LIDL : Discount supermarket Lidl will next month increase pay for thousands of its staff in Britain by at least 12 percent. NOVARTIS : Drugmaker Novartis said it had won Swiss regulatory approval for its Entresto heart medicine. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)