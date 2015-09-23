(Adds futures prices, company news)
LONDON, Sept 23 European shares headed for a lower open on
Wednesday, extending the previous session's slump to one-month lows, with poor
manufacturing data from China again raising concerns about the pace of growth in
the world's second-biggest economy.
A survey showed activity in China's factory sector shrank at a faster pace
than expected in September, falling to its weakest level in 6-1/2 years as
domestic and export demand continued to slump.
At 0626 GMT, futures for the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50,
Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.1 to 0.2 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 3.3 percent lower on
Tuesday after setting its lowest level in nearly a month.
Commodity stocks are likely to come under further selling pressure, a day
after the European basic resources index dropped more than 5 percent to
its lowest level since early 2009.
COMPANY NEWS:
VOLKSWAGEN
A panel of senior supervisory board members at Volkswagen will meet on
Wednesday to discuss allegations by U.S. authorities that the German carmaker
rigged emissions tests, sources have told Reuters.
The company said the scandal could affect 11 million of its cars around the
globe as investigations of its diesel models multiplied, heaping fresh pressure
on CEO Martin Winterkorn.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Italy has asked Volkswagen to prove that the vehicles the carmaker is
selling in the country do not contain the same devices that are at the centre of
an emissions scandal plaguing the German group in the United
States.
SWISS RE
Swiss Re AG said on Wednesday its business unit Admin Re would buy Guardian
Financial Services from private equity firm Cinven for 1.6 billion
pounds ($2.45 billion).
EDF
Delays and cost overruns at two nuclear reactors under construction in
France and Finland have made potential investors wary of joining a consortium
led by France's EDF for a similar project in Britain, EDF's chief executive
said.
EDF's 900 megawatt (MW) Cruas 1 and Chinon 4 nuclear reactors stopped on
Tuesday in an unplanned outage at 1543 GMT and 1700 GMT respectively, French
grid RTE said on its website.
DIAGEO
The company said the year had started well and performance was is in line
with its expectations. Its volume had grown mid-single digit, reflecting both
improved volume growth trends and comparison against weakness at start of last
year. [ID;nFWN11S025]
TOTAL
U.S. federal energy regulators extended their years-long effort to crack
down on a contested form of market manipulation on Tuesday, alleging that French
firm Total and two of its traders rigged southwestern natural gas prices for
years.
SIEMENS
Siemens will cut "noticeably" fewer jobs in Germany than planned as orders
have improved and compromises were reached in labour talks, Handelsblatt
reported citing sources close to the negotiations.
SMITHS GROUP
The Medical technology company said Philip Bowman will step down as CEO on
Sept 24. Also, FY revenue 2.9 billion pounds, final dividend 28 pence per share,
headline EPS up 5 percent.
COLOPLAST
The Danish healthcare product maker said on Tuesday it will take a further
provision of 3 billion Danish crowns ($448 million) to cover potential
settlements and costs in relation to litigation in the United States.
.
KORIAN
French nursing home operators Korian and DomusVi are bidding for German peer
Casa Reha as they seek to increase their presence in Europe's biggest economy,
people familiar with the matter said.
BHP BILLITON
BHP Billiton confirmed on Wednesday it paid no tax on its global marketing
base in Singapore, but said it was not the only reason for using the island
state as a commodities trading hub and that it paid a fair share of tax
worldwide
UBM
Cision, a provider of public relations software and intelligence, is working
on a bid to acquire press release distributor PR Newswire Association LLC,
according to people familiar with the matter.
SPANISH BANKS
Spanish lenders would have to hold a minimum Common Equity Tier 1 capital
ratio of around 10 percent on average according to new European Central Bank
demands, El Pais reported on Wednesday, citing financial sources. The
requirements will vary according to the banks.
IBERDROLA
The Spanish electricity group won a power project in Mexico with an
investment budget of about $400 million, Mexico's Federal Electricity Commission
said on Tuesday.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0521 GMT:
S&P 500 1,942.74 -1.23 % -24.23
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 392.37 -2.77 % -11.18
EUR/USD 1.1129 0.1 % 0.0011
USD/JPY 119.63 -0.41 % -0.4900
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.132 -- 0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 0.600 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,123.40 -0.11 % -$1.20
US CRUDE $46.14 -0.47 % -0.22
> Asian stocks extend losses on weak China PMI survey; dlr strong
> Wall St slides with commodity-related stocks, autos
> U.S. bond prices jump as stock market stumbles
> Aussie dollar slides after weak China PMI, yen firms
> Gold under pressure as dollar gains on U.S. rate hike hopes
> London copper weighed down near four-week low by China worries
> Oil prices dip as China economic concerns pull down commodities
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)