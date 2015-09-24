LONDON, Sept 24 European stocks were seen opening slightly lower on Thursday, tracking falls overnight on Asian and U.S. equity markets, while gains for the euro on currency markets could add pressure to export-driven sectors such as carmakers or luxury goods. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 13-16 points, or 0.2-0.3 percent lower. Germany's DAX was expected to open down by 26-30 points, or 0.3 percent lower, while France's CAC 40 was seen opening down by 7-12 points, or 0.2-0.3 percent lower. Asian shares were subdued on Thursday after more dour economic news in China and the United States prompted a bruising selloff the previous day. Carmakers will also remain in focus after Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn resigned on Wednesday, succumbing to pressure for change at the German carmaker, which is reeling from the admission that it deceived U.S. regulators about how much its diesel cars pollute. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,938.76 -0.2 % -3.98 NIKKEI 17,680.19 -2.16 % -390.02 EUR/USD 1.1193 0.07 % 0.0008 USD/JPY 119.99 -0.24 % -0.2900 10-YR US TSY 2.136 -- -0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.601 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,133.95 0.35 % $3.95 US CRUDE $44.78 0.67 % 0.30 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia subdued amid lingering global growth woes, euro steady > US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower as factory data adds to growth worries > Nikkei falls as Japanese market absorbs weak U.S. and China factory figures > TREASURIES-U.S. bonds dip after euro zone growth data > FOREX-Euro underpinned as ECB dampens expectations of imminent stimulus > PRECIOUS-Bargain-hunting props up platinum after rout; palladium extends gains > METALS-London copper steadies, but China worries sap strength > Oil bounces back after tumble on buildup in U.S. gasoline stocks (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)