(Adds future prices, more company news items) LONDON, Sept 24 European equity futures dipped lower on Thursday, tracking falls overnight on Asian and U.S. equity markets, while gains for the euro on currency markets could add pressure to export-driven sectors such as carmakers or luxury goods. Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE all fell by between 0.2-0.3 percent. Asian shares were subdued on Thursday after more dour economic news in China and the United States prompted a bruising selloff the previous day. Carmakers will also remain in focus after Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn resigned on Wednesday, succumbing to pressure for change at the German carmaker, which is reeling from the admission that it deceived U.S. regulators about how much its diesel cars pollute. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0619 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,938.76 -0.2 % -3.98 NIKKEI 17,571.83 -2.76 % -498.38 EUR/USD 1.1194 0.08 % 0.0009 USD/JPY 119.96 -0.27 % -0.3200 10-YR US TSY 2.139 -- -0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.599 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,134.55 0.4 % $4.55 US CRUDE $44.76 0.63 % 0.28 COMPANY NEWS: ABENGOA : Spanish energy company Abengoa said on Thursday its major creditors had agreed to back most of a 650 million euro ($728 million) share sale, a vital deal providing funds to cut debt and cover cash flow needs. BASF : BASF oil and gas subsidiary Wintershall expects to post a full-year net profit significantly below last year's 1.46 billion euros but still expects to be profitable and make a "good contribution" to its parent's earnings, Wintershall Chief Executive Mario Mehren told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. CASINO : Standard and Poor's affirmed its 'BBB-/A-3' ratings on the retailer. The stable outlook reflects S&P's anticipation that gradually strengthening profitability in France and deleveraging at the holding-company level will result in an improvement in Casino's proportional debt to EBITDA to levels more in line with the current ratings in 2016. ELIOR : Europe's third-largest catering group, Elior, said on Thursday that it was targeting revenue of between 7 billion and 8 billion euros in 2020 against 5.34 billion ($5.97 billion) in 2013/14. HAVAS : Havas said it was in exclusive negotiations to acquire FullSIX Group. HMB : Hennes & Mauritz, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported a fiscal third-quarter pretax profit in line with expectations on Thursday and said sales so far in September were up 12 percent. INSURERS : Insurance industry insiders say Directors and Officers liability insurance (D&O) is likely to see the biggest damage claims stemming from an unfolding scandal around Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE rigging of U.S. emissions tests that prompted the German car maker's chief to resign on Wednesday. NOVARTIS : Novartis AG launched a portfolio of 15 medicines to treat chronic diseases in low- and low-middle-income countries, the drugmaker said in a statement on Thursday. VOLKSWAGEN : Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn resigned on Wednesday, succumbing to pressure for change at the German carmaker, which is reeling from the admission that it deceived U.S. regulators about how much its diesel cars pollute. Porsche chief Matthias Mueller, Audi chief Rupert Stadler and the head of the VW brand, Herbert Diess, are seen as the front-runners to replace the group's Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn, three people familiar with the matter said. In April of 2015, Volkswagen of America, Inc sent letters to California owners of diesel-powered Audis and Volkswagens informing them of an "emissions service action" affecting the vehicles. VW shares indicated 2.5 percent higher in Frankfurt. YIT : The business environment in Russia has weakened further in the third quarter, Finland's biggest construction company YIT said on Thursday. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)