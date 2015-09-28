(Adds futures prices, company news items)
LONDON, Sept 28 European equity futures fell on Monday, tracking
a similar decline on Asian markets, while Spanish shares could come into focus
after separatists won a clear majority of seats in Catalonia's parliament in an
election.
Futures for the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC were all down by around 1 percent, while
futures on Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.5 percent.
The victory of Catalonia separatists in an election on Sunday sets the
region on a collision course with Spain's central government over independence.
The strong pro-independence showing dealt a blow to Spanish Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy, three months before a national election. His centre-right
government, which has opposed attempts to hold a referendum on secession, has
called the separatist plan "a nonsense" and vowed to block it in court.
Catalan's 10-year bond yields were indicated more than 20
basis points higher in early trading on Monday.
Volkswagen shares also remain in the spotlight, with two German
newspapers reporting on Sunday that Volkswagen's own staff and one of its
suppliers warned years ago about software designed to thwart emissions tests.
The Sunday Times also reported that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA could
bid about $106 billion for SABMiller within days, with an opening offer
expected as early as Monday morning, while Vodafone ended talks with
Liberty Global.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0620 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,931.34 -0.05 % -0.9
NIKKEI 17,645.11 -1.32 % -235.4
EUR/USD 1.1178 -0.14 % -0.0016
USD/JPY 120.24 -0.26 % -0.3100
10-YR US TSY 2.153 -- -0.02
YLD
10-YR BUND YLD 0.628 -- -0.02
SPOT GOLD $1,144.90 -0.08 % -$0.96
US CRUDE $45.24 -1.01 % -0.46
COMPANY NEWS:
ABI /SAB MILLER :
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA could bid about $106 billion for SABMiller
within days, with an opening offer expected as early as Monday morning,
the Sunday Times reported
AIRBUS :
European planemaker Airbus is pressing suppliers on its A320 jet
programme to slash prices by at least 10 percent by 2019 in order to make the
company's main cash cow more competitive, three people familiar with the matter
said.
BARCLAYS :
Barclays PLC is in preliminary discussions with potential buyers to
exit from parts of its investment banking business in Brazil, Sky News reported
citing people familiar with the matter. Barclays' executives have greenlighted a
process to explore an exit from its Brazilian operations and deal talks are set
to open, Sky News said.
BAYER :
Bayer's plastics division Covestro's stock market listing has not
been blown off course by recent share market swings, Covestro's chief financial
officer told a newspaper.
DIALOG :
Cypress Semiconductor Corp is working on an offer to acquire Atmel
Corp, the U.S. chipmaker that agreed to sell itself earlier this month
to Dialog Semiconductor, according to people familiar with the matter.
FERRAGAMO :
The chief executive of Italian luxury goods maker Salvatore Ferragamo
stuck on Sunday to last month's profit guidance despite slowing growth
in Asia, its biggest market.
K+S :
German salt and fertilizer company K+S is examining prospects for
takeovers and the development of mines in Australia and Asia, a German newspaper
reported on Sunday, citing a company spokesman.
QUINTAIN ESTATE & DEVELOPMENT :
U.S. private equity firm Lone Star raised its offer for Quintain Estate and
Development Plc QED.L to about 745 million pounds ($1.13 billion) on Friday
after comments from an activist shareholder threatened to demolish its takeover
plans.
ROCHE :
Roche's new immune-system boosting cancer drug has given positive
results in tests on patients suffering from some lung and bladder cancers,
according to data released on Sunday at the European Cancer Congress in Vienna
that the company hopes will help it win quick regulatory approval.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL :
Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it would stop exploration activity in
offshore Alaska after poor results from a key well in the Chukchi Sea.
SALZGITTER /AURUBIS :
Germany's second-largest steelmaker Salzgitter could one day merge
with copper smelter Aurubis, in which it holds a 25 percent stake,
Salzgitter's chief executive told a newspaper.
SWISS BANKS:
Two more Swiss banks will pay fines to the United States as part of
settlements that mean they will not face criminal charges for helping Americans
avoid taxes, U.S authorities said on Friday. Migros Bank AG will pay
approximately $15 million and Graubündner Kantonalbank will pay $3.6 million,
the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.
VODAFONE :
Mobile telecoms group Vodafone said it had ended talks with Liberty Global
.
VOLKSWAGEN :
Volkswagen's own staff and one of its suppliers warned years ago about
software designed to thwart emissions tests, two German newspapers reported on
Sunday, as the automaker tries to uncover whether its executives knew about the
cheating.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)