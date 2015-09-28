(Adds futures prices, company news items) LONDON, Sept 28 European equity futures fell on Monday, tracking a similar decline on Asian markets, while Spanish shares could come into focus after separatists won a clear majority of seats in Catalonia's parliament in an election. Futures for the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were all down by around 1 percent, while futures on Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.5 percent. The victory of Catalonia separatists in an election on Sunday sets the region on a collision course with Spain's central government over independence. The strong pro-independence showing dealt a blow to Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, three months before a national election. His centre-right government, which has opposed attempts to hold a referendum on secession, has called the separatist plan "a nonsense" and vowed to block it in court. Catalan's 10-year bond yields were indicated more than 20 basis points higher in early trading on Monday. Volkswagen shares also remain in the spotlight, with two German newspapers reporting on Sunday that Volkswagen's own staff and one of its suppliers warned years ago about software designed to thwart emissions tests. The Sunday Times also reported that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA could bid about $106 billion for SABMiller within days, with an opening offer expected as early as Monday morning, while Vodafone ended talks with Liberty Global. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0620 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,931.34 -0.05 % -0.9 NIKKEI 17,645.11 -1.32 % -235.4 EUR/USD 1.1178 -0.14 % -0.0016 USD/JPY 120.24 -0.26 % -0.3100 10-YR US TSY 2.153 -- -0.02 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.628 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,144.90 -0.08 % -$0.96 US CRUDE $45.24 -1.01 % -0.46 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares sag on caution, dollar consolidates > US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends flat as biotech selloff offsets Yellen comments > Nikkei drops as investors remain risk-averse before key indicators > TREASURIES-U.S. bonds fall on Yellen comments; GDP growth backs Fed hike > FOREX-Dollar edges lower ahead of this week's payrolls, China survey > PRECIOUS-Gold steady after earlier losses with focus on U.S. rate hike timing > METALS-London copper edges above one-month low in thin trade ahead of China holiday > Oil prices fall on slowing global economic growth outlook COMPANY NEWS: ABI /SAB MILLER : Anheuser-Busch InBev SA could bid about $106 billion for SABMiller within days, with an opening offer expected as early as Monday morning, the Sunday Times reported AIRBUS : European planemaker Airbus is pressing suppliers on its A320 jet programme to slash prices by at least 10 percent by 2019 in order to make the company's main cash cow more competitive, three people familiar with the matter said. BARCLAYS : Barclays PLC is in preliminary discussions with potential buyers to exit from parts of its investment banking business in Brazil, Sky News reported citing people familiar with the matter. Barclays' executives have greenlighted a process to explore an exit from its Brazilian operations and deal talks are set to open, Sky News said. BAYER : Bayer's plastics division Covestro's stock market listing has not been blown off course by recent share market swings, Covestro's chief financial officer told a newspaper. DIALOG : Cypress Semiconductor Corp is working on an offer to acquire Atmel Corp, the U.S. chipmaker that agreed to sell itself earlier this month to Dialog Semiconductor, according to people familiar with the matter. FERRAGAMO : The chief executive of Italian luxury goods maker Salvatore Ferragamo stuck on Sunday to last month's profit guidance despite slowing growth in Asia, its biggest market. K+S : German salt and fertilizer company K+S is examining prospects for takeovers and the development of mines in Australia and Asia, a German newspaper reported on Sunday, citing a company spokesman. QUINTAIN ESTATE & DEVELOPMENT : U.S. private equity firm Lone Star raised its offer for Quintain Estate and Development Plc QED.L to about 745 million pounds ($1.13 billion) on Friday after comments from an activist shareholder threatened to demolish its takeover plans. ROCHE : Roche's new immune-system boosting cancer drug has given positive results in tests on patients suffering from some lung and bladder cancers, according to data released on Sunday at the European Cancer Congress in Vienna that the company hopes will help it win quick regulatory approval. ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it would stop exploration activity in offshore Alaska after poor results from a key well in the Chukchi Sea. SALZGITTER /AURUBIS : Germany's second-largest steelmaker Salzgitter could one day merge with copper smelter Aurubis, in which it holds a 25 percent stake, Salzgitter's chief executive told a newspaper. SWISS BANKS: Two more Swiss banks will pay fines to the United States as part of settlements that mean they will not face criminal charges for helping Americans avoid taxes, U.S authorities said on Friday. Migros Bank AG will pay approximately $15 million and Graubündner Kantonalbank will pay $3.6 million, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement. VODAFONE : Mobile telecoms group Vodafone said it had ended talks with Liberty Global . (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)