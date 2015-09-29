LONDON, Sept 29 European stocks were seen opening lower on Tuesday, following on from a sharp slide in the previous session, with concerns over a Chinese economic slowdown and weakness in the commodities sector weighing on markets. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 41-48 points, or 0.7-0.8 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen down by 30-57 points, or 0.3-0.6 percent lower, while France's CACM 40 was seen down by 35-42 points, or 0.8-1.0 percent lower. Asian shares skidded to 3-1/2-year lows and the dollar sagged on Tuesday, pulled down by a sharp losses on Wall Street after weak Chinese data rekindled worries about its fragile economy. Shares in commodity trading firms were hit hard and a Japanese shipper filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, in the latest signs that tumbling energy and raw material prices are triggering a sector-wide crisis. Commodities struggled after fears of weaker demand pushed them to multi-year lows overnight. Adding to the gloom, commodity trader Glencore's Hong Kong-listed shares were around 28-percent lower on Tuesday, after its London-listed stock plunged on debt worries a day earlier. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 2.2 percent on Monday, with the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index falling 2.4 percent. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0513 GMT LAST PCT CHUG NET CHUG S&P 500 1,881.77 -2.57 % -49.57 NIKKEI 16,962.57 -3.87 % -682.54 EUR/USD 1.1263 0.18 % 0.0020 USD/JPY 119.42 -0.41 % -0.4900 10-YR US STY 2.068 -- -0.03 YTD 10-YR BUND YTD 0.589 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,129.36 -0.2 % -$2.29 US CRUDE $44.45 0.05 % 0.02 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares skid to 3-1/2-year lows on China anxiety > US STOCKS-Wall St drops as anxious investors eye China > Nikkei tumbles to 8-month low on fresh China worries, falling commodities > TREASURIES-Prices gain as global stocks, commodities fall > FOREX-Yen firms on heightened risk aversion, commodity currencies slip > PRECIOUS-Platinum hits fresh 6-1/2-yr low; gold pressured by US rate view > METALS-London copper near 6-yr lows; plunge in miner shares spooks market > Oil prices remain weak on Asia economy woes; shares in commodity firms tumble (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)