LONDON, Sept 29 European stocks were seen opening lower on
Tuesday, with concerns over a Chinese economic slowdown and weakness in the
commodities sector weighing on markets.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by
41-48 points, or 0.7-0.8 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen down by
30-57 points, or 0.3-0.6 percent lower, while France's CACM 40 was seen
down by 35-42 points, or 0.8-1.0 percent lower.
Asian shares skidded to 3-1/2-year lows and the dollar sagged on Tuesday,
pulled down by a sharp losses on Wall Street after weak Chinese data rekindled
worries about its fragile economy.
Shares in commodity trading firms were hit hard and a Japanese shipper filed
for bankruptcy on Tuesday, in the latest signs that tumbling energy and raw
material prices are triggering a sector-wide crisis.
Commodities struggled after fears of weaker demand pushed them to multi-year
lows overnight. Adding to the gloom, commodity trader Glencore's Hong
Kong-listed shares were around 28-percent lower on Tuesday, after its
London-listed stock plunged on debt worries a day earlier.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 2.2 percent on
Monday, with the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index falling
2.4 percent.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0513 GMT
LAST PCT CHUG NET
CHUG
S&P 500 1,881.77 -2.57 % -49.57
NIKKEI 16,962.57 -3.87 % -682.54
EUR/USD 1.1263 0.18 % 0.0020
USD/JPY 119.42 -0.41 % -0.4900
10-YR US STY 2.068 -- -0.03
YTD
10-YR BUND YTD 0.589 -- -0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,129.36 -0.2 % -$2.29
US CRUDE $44.45 0.05 % 0.02
COMPANY NEWS:
AIRBUS :
Airbus sales chief John Leahy, on whose watch the European
planemaker has sold planes worth a trillion dollars, is set to remain in his
post, pushing aside earlier talk of retirement, two people with knowledge of the
decision said.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR :
Cypress Semiconductor Corp has withdrawn its offer for Atmel Corp
, in the second failed attempt by the company to acquire a chipmaker
this year. Atmel, which makes small processors called microcontrollers used in a
wide array of electronics, agreed this month to be bought by Dialog
Semiconductor Plc for about $4.6 billion.
E.ON :
E.ON Russia, a unit of Germany's biggest utility,
expects no growth in power consumption and output in Russia next year as the
country's economic downturn worsens, its chief executive said on Monday.
GAMESA :
Gamesa said it has signed a contract to supply 72.5 MW in capacity for
windfarms in Turkey (52.5 MW), Cyprus (10 MW) and Kuwait (10MW).
GLENCORE :
Commodity trader Glencore's Hong Kong-listed shares were around
28-percent lower on Tuesday, after its London-listed stock plunged on debt
worries a day earlier.
RWE :
The German government should help RWE financially as the country's
largest utility grapples with Berlin's decision to phase out nuclear power and
push into renewable energy, a senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives said.
SANOFI :
Sanofi and Eli Lilly said they agreed to end a lawsuit
over Lilly's right to market a copy of the French drugmaker's injectable insulin
product in the United States. Sanofi also added that its application for review
for its new drug, lixisenatide, a diabetes treatment, had been accepted by the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
SOCIETE GENERALE :
French bank Societe Generale is considering closing up to one in
five branches by 2020, financial daily Les Echos said on Monday, quoting labour
union sources.
VOLKSWAGEN :
The supervisory board of Volkswagen's Porsche business may name
the sports-car maker's production chief Oliver Blume as the division's new chief
executive this week, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)