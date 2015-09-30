LONDON, Sept 30 European stocks were seen opening higher on Wednesday, tracking a recovery on Asian and U.S. equity markets and marking a modest rebound after falling in the previous two sessions. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 54-68 points, or 0.9-1.2 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen opening up by 97-115 points, or 1.0-1.2 percent higher, while France's CAC 40 was seen opening up by 41-53 points, or 0.9-1.2 percent higher. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 0.6 percent on Tuesday, leaving the index lingering near its lowest levels so far in 2015. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,884.09 0.12 % 2.32 NIKKEI 17,436.98 2.99 % 506.14 EUR/USD 1.1242 -0.03 % -0.0003 USD/JPY 119.93 0.18 % 0.2200 10-YR US TSY 2.076 -- 0.02 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.581 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,125.30 -0.16 % -$1.76 US CRUDE $44.85 -0.84 % -0.38 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rally, but still on track for quarterly losses > US STOCKS-S&P 500 bounces back after nearing August low > Nikkei rebounds from 8-1/2 month low; Japan Tobacco plunges on merger news > TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise on equities, commodities weakness > Yen off highs as some calm returns to global markets > PRECIOUS-Platinum poised for worst quarter in 7 years on VW scandal > METALS-London copper firms on output cut; trade dwindles ahead of holiday > Oil falls after U.S. inventories show buildup O/R] (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)