(Adds company news items) LONDON, Sept 30 European stocks were seen opening higher on Wednesday, tracking a recovery on Asian and U.S. equity markets and marking a modest rebound after falling in the previous two sessions. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 54-68 points, or 0.9-1.2 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen opening up by 97-115 points, or 1.0-1.2 percent higher, while France's CAC 40 was seen opening up by 41-53 points, or 0.9-1.2 percent higher. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 0.6 percent on Tuesday, leaving the index lingering near its lowest levels so far in 2015. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0534 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,884.09 0.12 % 2.32 NIKKEI 17,419.05 2.88 % 488.21 EUR/USD 1.1244 -0.01 % -0.0001 USD/JPY 119.91 0.17 % 0.2000 10-YR US TSY 2.076 -- 0.02 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.581 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,125.90 -0.1 % -$1.16 US CRUDE $44.90 -0.73 % -0.33 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rally, but still on track for quarterly losses > US STOCKS-S&P 500 bounces back after nearing August low > Nikkei rebounds from 8-1/2 month low; Japan Tobacco plunges on merger news > TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise on equities, commodities weakness > Yen off highs as some calm returns to global markets > PRECIOUS-Platinum poised for worst quarter in 7 years on VW scandal > METALS-London copper firms on output cut; trade dwindles ahead of holiday > Oil falls after U.S. inventories show buildup COMPANY NEWS: AUTOS: China has decided to halve sales tax on small cars from Thursday, boosting local auto shares, as the government tries to revive growth in the world's largest car market. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO /IMPERIAL TOBACCO : Japan Tobacco Inc has agreed to pay 600 billion yen ($5 billion) in cash for Reynolds American Inc's Natural American Spirit tobacco business outside the United States, the two companies said in separate statements on Tuesday. DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Dialog said it had changed its merger agreement with Atmel so that it requires only a simple majority vote by shareholders to issue new American Depositary Shares. METRO : The retailer is eyeing takeovers and partnerships around the world, Handelsblatt daily quoted Chief Executive Olaf Koch as saying. He added the copmany had sufficient financial means for acquisitions following the sale of Kaufhof. Separately, thousands of employees of Metro's Real hypermarkets are due to protest on Wednesday against the company's decision to exit collective wage bargaining agreements. RIO TINTO : Global miner Rio Tinto on Wednesday said it had agreed to sell its 40 percent stake in the Bengalla coal mine in Australia to New Hope Corp for $606 million, the latest shuffle of Australian coal assets amid a sector-wide downturn. SGS : SGS said on Wednesday it had bought a 70 percent stake in Chile-based SIGA Ingenería y Consultoria S.A., boosting the Swiss testing and inspection firm's presence in Latin America. SIEMENS : Siemens rival General Electric said it expects its software revenue to roughly triple to $15 billion by 2020 as it reaps significant gains from its digital operations. VIVENDI : Vivendi said it would take a 30 percent stake in Mars Films. VOLKSWAGEN : Volkswagen said on Tuesday it will repair up to 11 million vehicles and overhaul its namesake brand following the scandal over its rigging of emissions tests. The executive committee of VW's supervisory board is due to meet on Wednesday to discuss the appointment of U.S. law firm Jones Day to lead an external investigation, according to a source close to the board. And U.S. lawmakers have asked Volkswagen to turn over documents related to the emissions scandal, including records concerning the development of a software program intended to defeat regulatory emissions tests. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)