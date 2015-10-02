LONDON Oct 2 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 19 points higher, or 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 43 points higher, or 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 26 points higher, or 0.6 percent.

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

0930 GB Markit/CIPS Cons PMI Sept

0900 EZ Producer Prices Aug

1230 US Non-Farm Payrolls Sept

1230 US Unemployment rate Sept

1400 US Durable Goods Aug

1400 US Factory Orders Aug

> Asian stocks set to end week on high note, outlook wary > Wall St ends up slightly, investors await jobs data, earnings > Nikkei flat amid choppy trade, profit-taking ahead of U.S. jobs report > Bond prices rise ahead of U.S. jobs report > Dollar treads water vs euro, yen as focus shifts to U.S. jobs data > Gold dips to 2-week low ahead of U.S. jobs data > Copper slips on China demand concerns, but set for weekly gain > Oil rises as Syria fighting intensifies; US worries over hurricane fade

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)