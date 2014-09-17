PARIS, Sept 17 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 13 to 16 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 38 to 41 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 22 to 24 points higher, or up 0.5 percent.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :

ORPEA SA Q2

SMITHS GROUP PLC PRELIM

INDUSTRIA DE DISENO TEXTIL SA H1

MEDIOBANCA BANCA DI CREDITO SPA FINAL

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :

Q1 2015 FedEx

Q1 2015 General Mills Inc

Q3 2014 Lennar Corp

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

0800 IT Trade balance Jul

0830 GB BOE MPC Vote Sept

0830 GB ILO Unemployment Jul

0900 EZ Inflation, Final Aug

1230 US CPI Aug

1230 US Core CPI Aug

1230 US Real weekly earnings Aug

1230 US Current account Q2

1400 US NAHB Housing Sep

1800 US Fed statement

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)