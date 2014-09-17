BRIEF-Starcore qtrly loss per share C$0.03
* Starcore international-equivalent gold production from mine operations of 11,794 ounces in period ended jan 31, 2017 versus production of 13,215 ounces
PARIS, Sept 17 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 13 to 16 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 38 to 41 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 22 to 24 points higher, or up 0.5 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :
ORPEA SA Q2
SMITHS GROUP PLC PRELIM
INDUSTRIA DE DISENO TEXTIL SA H1
MEDIOBANCA BANCA DI CREDITO SPA FINAL
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
Q1 2015 FedEx
Q1 2015 General Mills Inc
Q3 2014 Lennar Corp
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0800 IT Trade balance Jul
0830 GB BOE MPC Vote Sept
0830 GB ILO Unemployment Jul
0900 EZ Inflation, Final Aug
1230 US CPI Aug
1230 US Core CPI Aug
1230 US Real weekly earnings Aug
1230 US Current account Q2
1400 US NAHB Housing Sep
1800 US Fed statement
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
> GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA SHARES RISE ON FED, CHINA POLICY SPECULATION > US STOCKS-WALL ST CLIMBS AS EXPECTATIONS SHIFT ON FED POLICY > NIKKEI RISES ON FIRM WALL STREET; MARKET AWAITS FED OUTCOME > FOREX-DOLLAR ON EDGE AS FED LANGUAGE EYED, AUSSIE SURGES > PRECIOUS-GOLD INCHES UP FOR 3RD DAY; FED EYED FOR RATE OUTLOOK > METALS-LONDON COPPER UP AS FED RATE HIKE EXPECTATIONS UNWOUND > BRENT KEEPS GAINS, STAYS NEAR $99 ON OPEC OUTPUT CUT TALK
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
* Starcore international-equivalent gold production from mine operations of 11,794 ounces in period ended jan 31, 2017 versus production of 13,215 ounces
WASHINGTON, March 17 Arconic Inc said on Friday it had dropped its request for a $259 million loan from the U.S. Energy Department, a day after the Trump administration proposed killing the program aimed at boosting manufacturing of advanced technology vehicles.
March 17 Speculators bolstered bullish bets on the U.S. dollar, pushing net longs to their highest since late January, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.