LONDON, Sept 19 European stock markets were expected to open higher on Friday, with the London market set to outperform after Scotland voted "No" to independence from the United Kingdom.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 78-79 points, or 1.2 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen opening up by 70-72 points, or 0.7 percent, while France's CAC 40 was seen rising by 13-14 points, or 0.3 percent.

The results of the Scottish vote showed that Scotland had chosen to stay in the United Kingdom, spurning independence in a historic referendum that had worried allies and investors.

"European equities are set to surge out of the starting blocks as the Scottish independence attempt flounders," said Capital Spreads dealer Jonathan Sudaria. "Clients had spent yesterday steadily building up long positions in sterling and the FTSE as they bet that cooler heads would prevail and the union would remain in tact." > GLOBAL MARKETS-STERLING SOARS ON SCOTTISH VOTE, ASIAN SHARES TREAD WATER

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Lionel Laurent)