LONDON, Sept 19 European equity futures rose on Friday, as Scotland's decision to vote "no" to independence from the United Kingdom was set to lift the region's stock markets, with UK stocks expected to outperform.

The euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 futures contract rose by around 1 percent. Germany's DAX futures advanced by 0.8 percent, while France's CAC futures rose by 0.6 percent.

Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract outperformed to rise 1.1 percent, with the UK market buoyed by the results of the Scottish vote which showed Scotland had chosen to stay in the United Kingdom, spurning independence in a historic referendum that had worried allies and investors.

The Scottish "yes" campaign had been hindered by concerns over what currency an independent Scotland would use.

"In the end, the sensible heads prevailed in the Scottish vote," said Central Markets trading analyst Joe Neighbour.

The shares of Scottish-exposed stocks, such as UK banks Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds, were indicated to open up by 2-3 percent, on relief that Scotland had voted to stay within the UK.

COMPANY NEWS:

SAP :

SAP said on Thursday it has agreed to acquire U.S.-based expense management software maker Concur Technologies Inc in an all-stock deal valued at $7.3 billion that expands its presence in internet-based software or so-called cloud computing.

CRH /LAFARGE :

Irish cement maker CRH is exploring a bid for all the assets rivals Lafarge and Holcim must sell to steer their mega-merger past competition watchdogs, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

SANOFI :

The erectile dysfunction drug Stendra, currently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use 30 minutes before sex, has now been approved for use as little as 15 minutes before sex. Sanofi holds a license to commercialize Stendra in Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, and the Commonwealth of Independent States including Russia.

VIVENDI :

Media group Vivendi said on Friday it had signed a final agreement for the sale of its Brazilian broadband business GVT to Spain's Telefonica in a deal worth around 7.2 billion euros (9.29 billion US dollar) in cash and shares.

HEINEKEN :

Heineken, the world's third largest brewer, said on Friday it had started the search to find a successor for its chief financial office, whose term expires in April 2015.

AIRBUS :

Rating agency Moody's said on Thursday that Airbus Group's planned sale of non-core assets within its defence and space division was credit positive.

EDF :

A plan by the French government to allow private companies to buy stakes in state-owned hydropower businesses cannot work, the chief executive of utility EDF said on Thursday.

> GLOBAL MRKTS-ASIAN SHARES UP, SCOTTISH VOTE SEEN LIFTING EUROPE > US STOCKS-DOW, S&P 500 AT RECORDS AS FED-DRIVEN RALLY CONTINUE > NIKKEI HITS SEVEN-YEAR HIGH AFTER PM ABE PUSHES PENSION REFORM > TREASURIES-PRICES EASE AS FED FORECASTS LIFT SHORT-MATURITY YIELDS > STERLING FIRMS AS EARLY RESULTS GO AGAINST SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE > GOLD TICKS UP SLIGHTLY, BUT HOLDS NEAR 8-1/2 MONTH LOW > COPPER SET TO END WEEK FLAT ON U.S. RATE HIKE WORRIES > BRENT HOVERS BELOW $98, BUT SET FOR 1ST WEEKLY RISE IN 3 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Blaise Robinson)