PARIS, Sept 23 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 3 to 4 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 4 to 6 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 10 points lower, or down 0.2 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP PLC FINAL IMMOFINANZ AG Q1 MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q2 2014 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc Q3 2014 Carnival Corp Q2 2015 CarMax, Inc. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0645 FR Business Climate Sept 0645 FR GDP detailed Q2 0700 FR Markit Mfg Flash Sept 0700 FR Markit Serv Flash Sept 0700 FR Markit Comp Flash Sept 0730 DE Markit Mfg Flash Sept 0730 DE Markit Serv Flash Sept 0730 DE Markit Comp Flash Sept 0800 EZ Markit Mfg Flash Sept 0800 EZ Markit Serv Flash Sept 0800 EZ Markit Comp Flash Sept 1345 US Markit Mfg PMI Sept ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0522 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,994.29 -0.8 % -16.11 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 487.84 0.19 % 0.92 EUR/USD 1.2848 -0.01 % -0.0001 USD/JPY 108.76 -0.07 % -0.0800 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.566 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.010 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,218.54 0.32 % $3.85 US CRUDE $91.38 0.56 % 0.51 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA RELIEVED AS CHINA PMI BEATS LOW EXPECTATIONS > US STOCKS-HOUSING DATA HITS WALL ST; S&P HAS WORST DAY SINCE AUG 5 > TREASURIES-BOND YIELDS DIP ON EXPECTATION OF DOVISH FED, WEAK DATA > FOREX-DOLLAR RALLY PAUSES; AUSSIE EDGES UP AFTER FLASH CHINA PMI > PRECIOUS-GOLD STRUGGLES NEAR 8-1/2-MONTH LOWS ON FUND OUTFLOWS > METALS-COPPER BOUNCES FROM 3-MTH LOW AFTER CHINA FLASH PMI DATA > BRENT CLIMBS ABOVE $97 AFTER UPBEAT CHINA PMI (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)